London Stock Exchange : AIM Notice - 12/03/2020
03/12/2020 | 04:05am EDT
RNS Number : 8411F
AIM
12 March 2020
NOTICE
12/03/2020 - 08:00
The London Stock Exchange admits the following securities to trading on AIM:
FIRST DERIVATIVES PLC
185,010
ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.5P EACH, FULLY PAID
(3147777)(GB0031477770)
GATELEY (HOLDINGS) PLC
1,602,564
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10P EACH FULLY PAID
(BXB07J7)(GB00BXB07J71)
GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION PLC
290,909,091
ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.0001 EACH FULLY PAID
(B1FR886)(IE00B1FR8863)
GRESHAM HOUSE PLC
4,770
ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P EACH, FULLY PAID
(0388728)(GB0003887287)
HORNBY PLC
41,666,666
ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH, FULLY PAID
(B01CZ65)(GB00B01CZ652)
OPEN ORPHAN PLC
15,600,932
ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P EACH FULLY PAID
(B9275X9)(GB00B9275X97)
ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC
70,000,000
ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P EACH, FULLY PAID
(B0T2932)(GB00B0T29327)
TOWER RESOURCES PLC
138,666,666
ORDINARY SHARES OF GBP0.00001 EACH, FULLY PAID
(BZ6D6J8)(GB00BZ6D6J81)
UK OIL & GAS PLC
29,673,591
ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.01P EACH, FULLY PAID
(B9MRZS4)(GB00B9MRZS43)
AMENDMENT
Following a Consolidation the following security has been amended:
PHIMEDIX PLC
ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.0025P EACH FULLY PAID
(BGP6NY9)(GB00BGP6NY91)
This should appear as:
PHIMEDIX PLC
ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P EACH FULLY PAID
(BLM14N8)(GB00BLM14N85)
