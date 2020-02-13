Log in
London Stock Exchange : AIM Notice - 13/02/2020

02/13/2020 | 03:06am EST
Regulatory Story
-
AIM Notice - 13/02/2020
Released 08:00 13-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 8223C
AIM
13 February 2020

NOTICE

13/02/2020 - 08:00

The London Stock Exchange admits the following securities to trading on AIM:

CREO MEDICAL GROUP PLC

105,263

ORDINARY SHARES OF GBP0.001 EACH FULLY PAID

(BZ1BLL4)(GB00BZ1BLL44)

DRAPER ESPRIT PLC

36,549

ORDINARY SHARES OF GBP0.01 EACH FULLY PAID

(BY7QYJ5)(GB00BY7QYJ50)

EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC

5,000

ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH FULLY PAID

(BKF1YD8)(GB00BKF1YD83)

LANDORE RESOURCES LIMITED

10,000,000

ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE, FULLY PAID

(B06VJ32)(GB00B06VJ325)

ZINC MEDIA GROUP PLC

4,844,343

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.125P EACH, FULLY PAID

(BJVLR25)(GB00BJVLR251)

AMENDMENT

Following a Consolidation the following security has been amended:

ZINC MEDIA GROUP PLC


ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.00025P EACH, FULLY PAID

(BX7RGN9)(GB00BX7RGN99)

This should appear as:

ZINC MEDIA GROUP PLC

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.125P EACH, FULLY PAID

(BJVLR25)(GB00BJVLR251)

If you have any queries or require further information, please contact Market Operations on 020 7797 4310.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
AMOBLGDDLSBDGGD
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



AIM Notice - 13/02/2020 - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 08:05:10 UTC
