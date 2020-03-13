London Stock Exchange : AIM Notice - 13/03/2020

|
The London Stock Exchange admits the following securities to trading on AIM:
BAHAMAS PETROLEUM COMPANY PLC
3,250,000
ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.002P EACH, FULLY PAID
(B3NTV89)(IM00B3NTV894)
CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC
3,138,356
ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P EACH FULLY PAID
(BCCW4X8)(GB00BCCW4X83)
CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC
11,888,070
ORDINARY SHARES OF 10P EACH, FULLY PAID
(BG5KQW0)(GB00BG5KQW09)
HML HOLDINGS PLC
46,000
ORDINARY SHARES OF 1.5P EACH, FULLY PAID
(B16DFY8)(GB00B16DFY89)
ROCKFIRE RESOURCES PLC
3,530,691
ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P EACH FULLY PAID
(B42TN25)(GB00B42TN250)
TRISTEL PLC
70,000
ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH, FULLY PAID
(B07RVT9)(GB00B07RVT99)
VERDITEK PLC
20,230,000
ORDINARY SHARES OF GBP0.0004 EACH FULLY PAID
(BF2C042)(GB00BF2C0424)
YOURGENE HEALTH PLC
17,482,517
ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P EACH, FULLY PAID
(BN31ZD8)(GB00BN31ZD89)
