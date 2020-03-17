Log in
London Stock Exchange : AIM Notice - 17/03/2020

03/17/2020 | 08:06am GMT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
-
AIM Notice - 17/03/2020
Released 08:00 17-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 2626G
AIM
17 March 2020

NOTICE

17/03/2020 - 08:00

The London Stock Exchange admits the following securities to trading on AIM:

THE PANOPLY HOLDINGS PLC

5,853,658

ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH, FULLY PAID

(BGGK0V6)(GB00BGGK0V60)

TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC

16,666,665

ORDINARY SHARES OF 3P EACH, FULLY PAID

(BKWNZY5)(GB00BKWNZY55)

VELA TECHNOLOGIES PLC

30,000,000

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P EACH, FULLY PAID

(BYZ9XC2)(GB00BYZ9XC29)

If you have any queries or require further information, please contact Market Operations on 020 7797 4310.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
AMOBGGDXGBBDGGL
Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 08:05:11 UTC
