London Stock Exchange : AIM Notice - 27/02/2020

02/27/2020 | 03:05am EST
Regulatory Story
-
AIM Notice - 27/02/2020
Released 08:00 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2224E
AIM
27 February 2020

NOTICE

27/02/2020 - 08:00

The London Stock Exchange admits the following securities to trading on AIM:

ALBA MINERAL RESOURCES PLC

48,000,000

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P EACH, FULLY PAID

(B06KBB1)(GB00B06KBB18)

INSPECS GROUP PLC

70,745,395

ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH, FULLY PAID

(BK6JPP0)(GB00BK6JPP03)

ITM POWER PLC

BLOCK ADMISSION

5,000,000

ORDINARY SHARES OF 5P EACH, FULLY PAID

(B0130H4)(GB00B0130H42)

M&C SAATCHI PLC

3,104,449

ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH, FULLY PAID

(B01F7T1)(GB00B01F7T14)

MOSMAN OIL AND GAS LIMITED

241,666,666

ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE FULLY PAID (DI)

(BJ365T1)(AU0000XINET1)

If you have any queries or require further information, please contact Market Operations on 020 7797 4310.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
AMOBDGDDLGDDGGL
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



AIM Notice - 27/02/2020 - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 08:02:01 UTC
