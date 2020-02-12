London Stock Exchange : ALLERGAN PLC

Ap19

FORM

8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) UBS O'Connor [i] Company dealt in Allergan plc Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.0001 Ordinary Shares Date of dealing 11-February-2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) 3,699,511 1.12 (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 3,699,511 1.12

(b)

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)