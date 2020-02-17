London Stock Exchange : ASG acquires Aviator

17th February 2020 // Press release

Avia Solutions Group acquires Aviator from Accent Equity

On 17th of February 2020, Avia Solutions Group (ASG), a global multipurpose aviation services company, signed an agreement to acquire Aviator, a full-range aviation services provider for the Nordic region, from the investment fund Accent Equity 2008 L.P.

Offering flexible and cost-effective solutions that meet the demand for high-quality support services of a wide range of airlines, Aviator is a valuable addition to Avia Solution Group's portfolio. 'As the newest member of the ASG family, Aviator will further strengthen our presence in the European markets and expand the network of Avia Solution Group's ground handling stations. This acquisition adds further scale and value to ASG's aggregated ground handling business, now consisting of Aviator and Baltic Ground Services (BGS) ', says Gediminas Ziemelis, Chairman of the Board of Avia Solutions Group.

Upside earnings opportunities for the group will be realised through the provision of additional services, such as fuelling and line maintenance, at Aviator's stations as well as through synergies in purchasing of ground handling equipment and the use of proprietary operations management software. Aviator's long-standing customer relationships with key airlines will also benefit other Avia Solutions Group's business units.

'We are very pleased that Aviator is now a member of Avia Solutions Group and we look forward to strengthening our position together with such a strong industry player. Aviator will undoubtedly gain advantage both from the experienced Group's management and subsidiary companies', says Jo Alex Tanem, CEO of Aviator.

'Having developed Aviator from a group of entrepreneurial, local ground handlers into the leading Nordic professional player it is today, it is highly satisfying to be able to find a stable, industrial home for the group. We believe ASG, along with Aviator management, have ample opportunities to continue to develop and grow the business', says Benny Zakrisson, Chairman of Aviator group and partner at Accent Equity Partners AB, advisor to Accent Equity.

As part of Avia Solutions Group, Aviator will reinforce its position as a strong partner for customers and an attractive company for employees. Aviator will further expand and enhance its service offering to continue on its journey to becoming the leading provider of aviation services, recognised for its dedication and proactivity.

About Avia Solutions Group

Avia Solutions Group is the largest aerospace business group from Central & Eastern Europe offering aviation services worldwide. With 67 international offices and production stations, it unites a team of more than 5,000 professionals providing state-of-the-art solutions in the aviation industry and beyond.

For more information about Avia Solutions Group, please visitwww.aviasg.com.

About Aviator

Aviator is a provider of full-range aviation services taking care of passengers and aircrafts at 15 airports across the Nordic region. It provides high-quality passenger and baggage, cargo and full freight handling, de-icing, station services as well as the services of NORDIC DINO Aircraft Washing Robot. Aviator employs more than 2 0000 professionals, operates around 150 000 flights and performs over 14 000 de-icings per year. For more information about Aviator, please visitwww.aviator.eu.

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.