London Stock Exchange : AbbVie Inc. 38.5a

02/18/2020 | 04:35am EST
Regulatory Story
JPMorgan Securities Plc - IRSH
AbbVie Inc. 38.5a
Released 09:31 18-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3397D
JPMorgan Securities Plc
18 February 2020
Ap24

FORM 38.5(a)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS AND DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt principal trader

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

Company dealt in

AbbVie Inc.

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)

Common stock

Date of dealing

14 February 2020

2. DEALINGS (Note 2)

(a) Purchases and sales

Total number of relevant securities acquired

Highest price paid (Note 3)

Lowest price paid

(Note 3)

10,000

94.0500 USD

94.0500 USD

Total number of securities disposed

Highest price received (Note 3)

Lowest price received

(Note 3)

-

-

-

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 4)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 5)

Price per unit

(Note 3)

Equity Swap

Ap25

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 3)
3. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant
securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting
rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Date of disclosure

18 February 2020

Contact name

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number

020 7742 7407

Name of offeree/offeror with which connected

Allergan plc

Nature of connection (Note 6)

Financial Advisor to Allergan plc


END
ISESFWSUAESSEEE
AbbVie Inc. 38.5a - RNS

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 09:34:04 UTC
