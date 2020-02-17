Log in
London Stock Exchange : AbbVie Inc. 38.5b

02/17/2020 | 05:29am EST
Regulatory Story
Almea 2 Sg Portfolio - IRSH
AbbVie Inc. 38.5b
Released 10:21 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2037D
Almea 2 Segregated Portfolio Co.
17 February 2020
Ap27

FORM 38.5(b)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS, OR WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS BUT NOT DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt principal trader

Almea 2 Segregated Portfolio Company

Company dealt in

AbbVie Inc.

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)

Common stock

Date of dealing

14 February 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 2)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

14,221 0.00%

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

14,221 0.00%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 2)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap28 3. DEALINGS (Note 3)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 4)

(USD)

Buy

537

1,239

93.9992

94.2128

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 5)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 6)

Price per unit

(Note 4)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 4)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 4)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

Nature of transaction

(Note 7)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 4)

Ap29 4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option

referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant

securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.Is a Supplemental Form 38.5(b) attached? (Note 8)NO

Date of disclosure

17 February 2020

Contact name

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number

020 7742 7407

Name of offeree/offeror with which connected

Allergan plc

Nature of connection (Note 9)

Financial Advisor to Allergan plc


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.
END
ISEMZGMZGNNGGZM
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



AbbVie Inc. 38.5b - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
