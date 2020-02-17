London Stock Exchange : AbbVie Inc. 38.5b

Ap27

FORM 38.5(b)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS, OR WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS BUT NOT DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt principal trader Almea 2 Segregated Portfolio Company Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1) Common stock Date of dealing 14 February 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 2)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 14,221 0.00% (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 14,221 0.00%

(b)

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 2)