News : Companies
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : AbbVie Inc. 38.5b AMENDMENT

02/10/2020 | 06:28am EST
Regulatory Story
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC - IRSH
AbbVie Inc. 38.5b AMENDMENT
Released 11:24 10-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5009C
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
10 February 2020
Ap27

AMENDMENT

FORM 38.5(b)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS,
OR WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS BUT NOT DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt principal trader

J.P Morgan Securities LLC

Company dealt in

AbbVie Inc.

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)

Common stock

Date of dealing

6 February 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 2)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

13,541,342 0.92

4,845,163 0.33

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

4,488,411 0.30

2,755,095 0.19

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

886,400 0.06

663,400 0.04

Total

18,916,153 1.28

8,263,658 0.56

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 2)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap28 3. DEALINGS (Note 3)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 4)

Sale (Borrow Return)

Purchases

Sales

1,942,500

54

200

100

64

17,654

50

7,883

100

1,018

2,400

100

100

100

200

890

487

18

100

5,612

1,532

100

4,635

200

100

800

50

485

44

50

25

300

100

100

171

600

100

5,024

6

30,962

200

100

75

100

200

100

100

282

300

16

18

250

150

300

14

173

65

179

606

218

100

200

200

447

117

17

290

200

317

100

100

126

100

100

1,014

54

2,765

1,525

700

17,654

4,119

4

345

1,300

2

7,883

893

620

107

437

12

500

87

1,554

3,239

1,524

100

100

10

53

100

115

210

2,400

74

68

574

87

522

56

1,659

100

18

5,612

725

2,004

4,635

1,691

1,373

222

300

313

300

10

42

5,024

53

4,551

12,158

100

185

101

1

100

500

300

200

62

200

153

100

NA

86.6000 USD

86.6729 USD

86.6934 USD

86.7249 USD

86.7403 USD

86.8668 USD

86.8707 USD

86.9043 USD

86.9636 USD

86.9853 USD

86.9892 USD

86.9928 USD

87.0074 USD

87.0150 USD

87.0173 USD

87.0295 USD

87.0400 USD

87.0422 USD

87.0441 USD

87.0579 USD

87.0616 USD

87.0627 USD

87.0684 USD

87.0692 USD

87.0713 USD

87.0730 USD

87.0750 USD

87.0763 USD

87.0918 USD

87.1147 USD

87.1167 USD

87.1181 USD

87.1200 USD

87.1455 USD

87.1467 USD

87.1546 USD

87.1561 USD

87.1700 USD

87.1800 USD

87.1850 USD

87.1960 USD

87.1974 USD

87.1981 USD

87.2097 USD

87.2100 USD

87.2192 USD

87.2468 USD

87.2500 USD

87.2574 USD

87.2600 USD

87.2890 USD

87.2927 USD

87.3070 USD

87.3256 USD

86.3800 USD

86.3900 USD

86.3950 USD

86.4000 USD

86.4100 USD

86.4200 USD

86.4300 USD

86.4350 USD

86.4367 USD

86.4400 USD

86.4600 USD

86.4700 USD

86.4800 USD

86.5000 USD

86.5050 USD

86.5350 USD

86.5400 USD

86.5500 USD

86.5600 USD

86.5998 USD

86.6000 USD

86.6121 USD

86.7219 USD

86.7371 USD

86.7403 USD

86.7775 USD

86.8100 USD

86.8438 USD

86.8504 USD

86.8600 USD

86.8707 USD

86.8729 USD

86.8747 USD

86.8800 USD

86.8820 USD

86.8825 USD

86.8960 USD

86.9000 USD

86.9025 USD

86.9049 USD

86.9115 USD

86.9200 USD

86.9400 USD

86.9500 USD

86.9655 USD

86.9700 USD

86.9770 USD

86.9795 USD

86.9853 USD

86.9864 USD

87.0053 USD

87.0094 USD

87.0159 USD

87.0200 USD

87.0204 USD

87.0235 USD

87.0300 USD

87.0400 USD

87.0441 USD

87.0576 USD

87.0607 USD

87.0627 USD

87.0630 USD

87.0694 USD

87.0934 USD

87.1033 USD

87.1194 USD

87.1200 USD

87.1350 USD

87.1400 USD

87.1561 USD

87.1600 USD

87.1754 USD

87.1800 USD

87.2300 USD

87.2327 USD

87.2500 USD

87.2600 USD

87.2750 USD

87.2950 USD

87.3200 USD

87.3250 USD

87.3300 USD

87.3650 USD

87.5800 USD

87.6600 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 5)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 6)

Price per unit

(Note 4)

Equity Swaps

Long

Short

17,654

7,883

2,400

577

4,635

4,447

5,612

86.7403 USD

86.8707 USD

86.9853 USD

86.9908 USD

87.0627 USD

87.1775 USD

87.0441 USD

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price

(USD)

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit(USD)

(Note 4)

Call option

Call option

Call option

Call option

Call option

Call option

Call option

Call option

Call option

Call option

Call option

Call option

Call option

Call option

Call option

Call option

Call option

Call option

Call option

Call option

Purchasing

Purchasing

Purchasing

Purchasing

Purchasing

Purchasing

Purchasing

Purchasing

Purchasing

Purchasing

Purchasing

Purchasing

Purchasing

Purchasing

Purchasing

Purchasing

Purchasing

Purchasing

Purchasing

Purchasing

2,700

2,500

1,500

1,200

1,300

200

100

1,500

100

100

100

1,300

4,000

200

100

100

100

100

100

100

100.00

100.00

100.00

100.00

100.00

100.00

100.00

95.00

95.00

95.00

95.00

95.00

95.00

95.00

95.00

95.00

95.00

95.00

95.00

95.00

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

18-SEP-20

18-SEP-20

18-SEP-20

18-SEP-20

18-SEP-20

18-SEP-20

18-SEP-20

18-SEP-20

18-SEP-20

18-SEP-20

18-SEP-20

18-SEP-20

18-SEP-20

18-SEP-20

18-SEP-20

18-SEP-20

18-SEP-20

18-SEP-20

18-SEP-20

18-SEP-20

1.68

1.69

1.70

1.71

1.72

1.73

1.74

2.86

2.87

2.88

2.89

2.90

2.92

2.93

2.95

2.96

2.97

2.98

2.99

3.00

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 4)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

Nature of transaction

(Note 7)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 4)

Ap29 4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.Is a Supplemental Form 38.5(b) attached? (Note 8) YES

Date of disclosure

10 February 2020

Contact name

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number

020 7742 7407

Name of offeree/offeror with which connected

Allergan plc

Nature of connection (Note 9)

Financial Advisor to Allergan plc

Ap31

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 38.5(b)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 38.5(b)) OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name,

e.g. call option

Written or purchased

Number of relevant securities to which the option or derivative relates

Exercise price (Note 2)

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

87,500

87,500

102,500

29,100

31,300

32,300

11,400

8,900

1,900

4,400

20,000

100,000

15,000

15,000

102,500

29,100

31,300

32,300

16,400

10,400

900

7,000

4,400

45,000

9,700

4,900

12,100

12,100

800

140,000

5,100

3,000

600

20,000

15,000

15,000

8,500

6,100

18,200

8,400

11,200

7,200

21,100

2,500

4,500

5,600

2,500

20,000

15,000

15,000

10,000

6,100

41,200

8,400

11,200

7,200

21,100

2,500

7,900

5,600

2,500

8,500

10,000

100,000

50,000

15,000

15,000

7,900

9,500

60.00

55.00

60.00

55.00

65.00

70.00

75.00

77.50

72.50

67.50

60.00

70.00

78.49

82.85

60.00

55.00

65.00

70.00

75.00

77.50

85.00

72.50

67.50

80.00

60.00

65.00

70.00

75.00

77.50

82.50

62.50

72.50

67.50

80.00

78.49

82.85

105.00

110.00

85.00

92.50

95.00

100.00

80.00

87.50

90.00

97.50

115.00

82.50

91.57

95.93

105.00

110.00

85.00

92.50

95.00

100.00

80.00

87.50

90.00

97.50

115.00

105.00

110.00

70.00

92.50

91.57

95.93

95.00

100.00

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

21FEB20

21FEB20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

18SEP20

18SEP20

Notes

1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rules 8 and

38.5 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEFLFFLFFIILII
AbbVie Inc. 38.5b AMENDMENT - RNS

