London Stock Exchange : AbbVie Inc. 38.5b AMENDMENT

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC - IRSH
AbbVie Inc. 38.5b AMENDMENT
Released 11:24 10-Feb-2020
|
RNS Number : 5009C
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
10 February 2020
Ap27
AMENDMENT
FORM 38.5(b)
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS,
OR WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS BUT NOT DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
Name of exempt principal trader
|
J.P Morgan Securities LLC
|
Company dealt in
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)
|
Common stock
|
Date of dealing
|
6 February 2020
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 2)
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 2)
|
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
13,541,342 0.92
|
4,845,163 0.33
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
4,488,411 0.30
|
2,755,095 0.19
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
886,400 0.06
|
663,400 0.04
|
Total
|
18,916,153 1.28
|
8,263,658 0.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of relevant security:
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
|
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
|
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ap28
3. DEALINGS (Note 3)
(a) Purchases and sales
|
Purchase/sale
|
Number of relevant securities
|
Price per unit (Note 4)
|
Sale (Borrow Return)
Purchases
Sales
|
1,942,500
54
200
100
64
17,654
50
7,883
100
1,018
2,400
100
100
100
200
890
487
18
100
5,612
1,532
100
4,635
200
100
800
50
485
44
50
25
300
100
100
171
600
100
5,024
6
30,962
200
100
75
100
200
100
100
282
300
16
18
250
150
300
14
173
65
179
606
218
100
200
200
447
117
17
290
200
317
100
100
126
100
100
1,014
54
2,765
1,525
700
17,654
4,119
4
345
1,300
2
7,883
893
620
107
437
12
500
87
1,554
3,239
1,524
100
100
10
53
100
115
210
2,400
74
68
574
87
522
56
1,659
100
18
5,612
725
2,004
4,635
1,691
1,373
222
300
313
300
10
42
5,024
53
4,551
12,158
100
185
101
1
100
500
300
200
62
200
153
100
|
NA
86.6000 USD
86.6729 USD
86.6934 USD
86.7249 USD
86.7403 USD
86.8668 USD
86.8707 USD
86.9043 USD
86.9636 USD
86.9853 USD
86.9892 USD
86.9928 USD
87.0074 USD
87.0150 USD
87.0173 USD
87.0295 USD
87.0400 USD
87.0422 USD
87.0441 USD
87.0579 USD
87.0616 USD
87.0627 USD
87.0684 USD
87.0692 USD
87.0713 USD
87.0730 USD
87.0750 USD
87.0763 USD
87.0918 USD
87.1147 USD
87.1167 USD
87.1181 USD
87.1200 USD
87.1455 USD
87.1467 USD
87.1546 USD
87.1561 USD
87.1700 USD
87.1800 USD
87.1850 USD
87.1960 USD
87.1974 USD
87.1981 USD
87.2097 USD
87.2100 USD
87.2192 USD
87.2468 USD
87.2500 USD
87.2574 USD
87.2600 USD
87.2890 USD
87.2927 USD
87.3070 USD
87.3256 USD
86.3800 USD
86.3900 USD
86.3950 USD
86.4000 USD
86.4100 USD
86.4200 USD
86.4300 USD
86.4350 USD
86.4367 USD
86.4400 USD
86.4600 USD
86.4700 USD
86.4800 USD
86.5000 USD
86.5050 USD
86.5350 USD
86.5400 USD
86.5500 USD
86.5600 USD
86.5998 USD
86.6000 USD
86.6121 USD
86.7219 USD
86.7371 USD
86.7403 USD
86.7775 USD
86.8100 USD
86.8438 USD
86.8504 USD
86.8600 USD
86.8707 USD
86.8729 USD
86.8747 USD
86.8800 USD
86.8820 USD
86.8825 USD
86.8960 USD
86.9000 USD
86.9025 USD
86.9049 USD
86.9115 USD
86.9200 USD
86.9400 USD
86.9500 USD
86.9655 USD
86.9700 USD
86.9770 USD
86.9795 USD
86.9853 USD
86.9864 USD
87.0053 USD
87.0094 USD
87.0159 USD
87.0200 USD
87.0204 USD
87.0235 USD
87.0300 USD
87.0400 USD
87.0441 USD
87.0576 USD
87.0607 USD
87.0627 USD
87.0630 USD
87.0694 USD
87.0934 USD
87.1033 USD
87.1194 USD
87.1200 USD
87.1350 USD
87.1400 USD
87.1561 USD
87.1600 USD
87.1754 USD
87.1800 USD
87.2300 USD
87.2327 USD
87.2500 USD
87.2600 USD
87.2750 USD
87.2950 USD
87.3200 USD
87.3250 USD
87.3300 USD
87.3650 USD
87.5800 USD
87.6600 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|
Product name,
e.g. CFD
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 5)
|
Number of relevant securities
(Note 6)
|
Price per unit
(Note 4)
|
Equity Swaps
|
Long
Short
|
17,654
7,883
2,400
577
4,635
4,447
5,612
|
86.7403 USD
86.8707 USD
86.9853 USD
86.9908 USD
87.0627 USD
87.1775 USD
87.0441 USD
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
|
Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)
|
Exercise price
(USD)
|
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
|
Expiry date
|
Option money paid/received per unit(USD)
(Note 4)
|
Call option
Call option
Call option
Call option
Call option
Call option
Call option
Call option
Call option
Call option
Call option
Call option
Call option
Call option
Call option
Call option
Call option
Call option
Call option
Call option
|
Purchasing
Purchasing
Purchasing
Purchasing
Purchasing
Purchasing
Purchasing
Purchasing
Purchasing
Purchasing
Purchasing
Purchasing
Purchasing
Purchasing
Purchasing
Purchasing
Purchasing
Purchasing
Purchasing
Purchasing
|
2,700
2,500
1,500
1,200
1,300
200
100
1,500
100
100
100
1,300
4,000
200
100
100
100
100
100
100
|
100.00
100.00
100.00
100.00
100.00
100.00
100.00
95.00
95.00
95.00
95.00
95.00
95.00
95.00
95.00
95.00
95.00
95.00
95.00
95.00
|
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
|
18-SEP-20
18-SEP-20
18-SEP-20
18-SEP-20
18-SEP-20
18-SEP-20
18-SEP-20
18-SEP-20
18-SEP-20
18-SEP-20
18-SEP-20
18-SEP-20
18-SEP-20
18-SEP-20
18-SEP-20
18-SEP-20
18-SEP-20
18-SEP-20
18-SEP-20
18-SEP-20
|
1.68
1.69
1.70
1.71
1.72
1.73
1.74
2.86
2.87
2.88
2.89
2.90
2.92
2.93
2.95
2.96
2.97
2.98
2.99
3.00
(ii) Exercising
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per unit (Note 4)
|
|
|
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 7)
|
Details
|
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 4)
|
|
|
Ap29
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.Is a Supplemental Form 38.5(b) attached? (Note 8) YES
|
Date of disclosure
|
10 February 2020
|
Contact name
|
Alwyn Basch
|
Telephone number
|
020 7742 7407
|
Name of offeree/offeror with which connected
|
Allergan plc
|
Nature of connection (Note 9)
|
Financial Advisor to Allergan plc
Ap31
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 38.5(b)
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
(This form should be attached to Form 38.5(b)) OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Written or purchased
|
Number of relevant securities to which the option or derivative relates
|
Exercise price (Note 2)
|
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
|
Expiry date
|
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
|
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
|
87,500
87,500
102,500
29,100
31,300
32,300
11,400
8,900
1,900
4,400
20,000
100,000
15,000
15,000
102,500
29,100
31,300
32,300
16,400
10,400
900
7,000
4,400
45,000
9,700
4,900
12,100
12,100
800
140,000
5,100
3,000
600
20,000
15,000
15,000
8,500
6,100
18,200
8,400
11,200
7,200
21,100
2,500
4,500
5,600
2,500
20,000
15,000
15,000
10,000
6,100
41,200
8,400
11,200
7,200
21,100
2,500
7,900
5,600
2,500
8,500
10,000
100,000
50,000
15,000
15,000
7,900
9,500
|
60.00
55.00
60.00
55.00
65.00
70.00
75.00
77.50
72.50
67.50
60.00
70.00
78.49
82.85
60.00
55.00
65.00
70.00
75.00
77.50
85.00
72.50
67.50
80.00
60.00
65.00
70.00
75.00
77.50
82.50
62.50
72.50
67.50
80.00
78.49
82.85
105.00
110.00
85.00
92.50
95.00
100.00
80.00
87.50
90.00
97.50
115.00
82.50
91.57
95.93
105.00
110.00
85.00
92.50
95.00
100.00
80.00
87.50
90.00
97.50
115.00
105.00
110.00
70.00
92.50
91.57
95.93
95.00
100.00
|
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
|
21FEB20
21FEB20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
18SEP20
18SEP20
Notes
1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.
2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated.
For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rules 8 and
38.5 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.
