London Stock Exchange : AbbVie Inc. 38.5b AMENDMENT

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 2)

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 2)

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS, OR WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS BUT NOT DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any

option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of

any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced.

If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 38.5(b) attached? (Note 8) YES

Date of disclosure 9 March 2020 Contact name Alwyn Basch Telephone number 020 7742 7407 Name of offeree/offeror with which connected Allergan plc Nature of connection (Note 9) Financial Advisor to Allergan plc

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 38.5(b)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name, e.g. call option Written or purchased Number of relevant securities to which the option or derivative relates Exercise price (Note 2) Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Call Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Put Option Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Written Written Written Written Written Written Written Written Written Written Written Written Written Written Written Written Written Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Purchased Written Written Written Written Written Written Written Written Written Written Written Written 10,000 6,100 21,100 41,200 8,400 11,200 7,200 7,900 2,500 5,600 2,500 8,500 10,000 100,000 50,000 15,000 15,000 100,000 7,900 9,500 8,500 6,100 21,100 18,200 8,400 11,200 7,200 4,500 2,500 5,600 2,500 20,000 15,000 15,000 90,000 75,400 20,000 102,500 31,300 32,300 16,400 45,000 85,400 900 7,000 4,400 29,100 9,700 4,900 12,100 12,100 20,000 800 140,000 5,100 3,000 600 15,000 15,000 100,000 102,500 31,300 32,300 11,400 8,900 1,900 4,400 29,100 20,000 100,000 15,000 15,000 105.00 110.00 80.00 85.00 92.50 95.00 100.00 90.00 87.50 97.50 115.00 105.00 110.00 70.00 92.50 91.57 95.93 90.00 95.00 100.00 105.00 110.00 80.00 85.00 92.50 95.00 100.00 90.00 87.50 97.50 115.00 82.50 91.57 95.93 85.00 100.00 92.00 60.00 65.00 70.00 75.00 80.00 77.50 85.00 72.50 67.50 55.00 60.00 65.00 70.00 75.00 80.00 77.50 82.50 62.50 72.50 67.50 78.49 82.85 80.00 60.00 65.00 70.00 75.00 77.50 72.50 67.50 55.00 60.00 70.00 78.49 82.85 American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American American 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 15JAN21 15JAN21 15JAN21 15JAN21 15JAN21 15JAN21 20MAR20 18SEP20 18SEP20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 15JAN21 15JAN21 15JAN21 20MAR20 20MAR20 20MAR20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 15JAN21 15JAN21 15JAN21 15JAN21 15JAN21 15JAN21 15JAN21 15JAN21 15JAN21 15JAN21 15JAN21 15JAN21 20MAR20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 19JUN20 15JAN21 15JAN21 15JAN21 15JAN21

Notes

1.

Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rules 8 and

38.5 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.