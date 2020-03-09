London Stock Exchange : AbbVie Inc. 38.5b AMENDMENT

|
Ap27
AMENDMENT
FORM 38.5(b)
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS,
OR WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS BUT NOT DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
Name of exempt principal trader
|
J.P Morgan Securities LLC
|
Company dealt in
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)
|
Common stock
|
Date of dealing
|
5 March 2020
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 2)
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 2)
|
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
13,149,374 0.89
|
4,173,448 0.28
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
3,602,834 0.24
|
2,270,887 0.15
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
811,400 0.05
|
1,023,800 0.07
|
Total
|
17,563,608 1.18
|
7,468,135 0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of relevant security:
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
|
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
|
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ap28
3. DEALINGS (Note 3)
(a) Purchases and sales
|
Purchase/sale
|
Number of relevant securities
|
Price per unit (Note 4)
|
Purchase (New Borrow)
Purchases
Sales
|
204,500
33
50,902
400
100
146
76
2,474
15,313
1,963
41,164
2,231
1,231
5,624
1,271
64
10
8,660
553
300
8,660
5
8,630
2,842
289
865
145
18
74
109
1,088
18,921
37
500
3,305
2
200
21
32
1
2,500
106
14,927
1
95
194
134
2
7
7
300
500
805
100
100
713
3,588
130
1,500
100
100
187
100
100
6
46
100
99
202
100
200
100
533
300
99
112
50,902
66
300
33
387
100
310
126
281
312
200
9,450
363
14,806
6,131
87
200
259
100
120
585
117
28
7,484
679
18,120
100
243
3
806
250
878
880
39
581
9,484
2,005
15,313
173
1,076
2,412
1,527
3,004
3,370
2,818
4,035
100
1,100
100
218
100
267
41,164
536
100
100
200
200
760
170
3
8,660
93
100
1,238
11
8,660
1,237
464
100
289
100
100
50
119
1
18,921
100
3,276
33
28
10,867
200
1,450
44
550
600
2,500
100
1,791
3
78
28,810
95
9
34
49
134
100
50
7
100
100
7,836
|
NA
89.5713 USD
89.9561 USD
89.9700 USD
89.9893 USD
90.0600 USD
90.0900 USD
90.1055 USD
90.1065 USD
90.1200 USD
90.1444 USD
90.1640 USD
90.1772 USD
90.2021 USD
90.2060 USD
90.2117 USD
90.2200 USD
90.2211 USD
90.2319 USD
90.2500 USD
90.2511 USD
90.2700 USD
90.2718 USD
90.3377 USD
90.3518 USD
90.3595 USD
90.3703 USD
90.3717 USD
90.3889 USD
90.4000 USD
90.4039 USD
90.4047 USD
90.4114 USD
90.4280 USD
90.4319 USD
90.4400 USD
90.4500 USD
90.4610 USD
90.4627 USD
90.5000 USD
90.5108 USD
90.5892 USD
90.6100 USD
90.6300 USD
90.6400 USD
90.6948 USD
90.7610 USD
90.9850 USD
91.2400 USD
91.2429 USD
91.3100 USD
91.3550 USD
91.3646 USD
91.4300 USD
91.4700 USD
91.4754 USD
91.4867 USD
91.5000 USD
91.5253 USD
91.6200 USD
89.7444 USD
89.7900 USD
89.8100 USD
89.8200 USD
89.8300 USD
89.8500 USD
89.8700 USD
89.8800 USD
89.8900 USD
89.8949 USD
89.9000 USD
89.9250 USD
89.9350 USD
89.9400 USD
89.9450 USD
89.9550 USD
89.9561 USD
89.9600 USD
89.9650 USD
89.9681 USD
89.9700 USD
89.9750 USD
89.9800 USD
89.9900 USD
89.9917 USD
90.0000 USD
90.0100 USD
90.0143 USD
90.0200 USD
90.0303 USD
90.0396 USD
90.0400 USD
90.0450 USD
90.0463 USD
90.0500 USD
90.0517 USD
90.0523 USD
90.0534 USD
90.0570 USD
90.0646 USD
90.0659 USD
90.0682 USD
90.0700 USD
90.0723 USD
90.0733 USD
90.0790 USD
90.0803 USD
90.0812 USD
90.0846 USD
90.0900 USD
90.1050 USD
90.1053 USD
90.1058 USD
90.1065 USD
90.1100 USD
90.1104 USD
90.1108 USD
90.1149 USD
90.1164 USD
90.1169 USD
90.1182 USD
90.1209 USD
90.1250 USD
90.1259 USD
90.1300 USD
90.1304 USD
90.1321 USD
90.1361 USD
90.1444 USD
90.1450 USD
90.1500 USD
90.1700 USD
90.1850 USD
90.1900 USD
90.2000 USD
90.2100 USD
90.2200 USD
90.2211 USD
90.2300 USD
90.2400 USD
90.2441 USD
90.2500 USD
90.2511 USD
90.2765 USD
90.2900 USD
90.3000 USD
90.3518 USD
90.3716 USD
90.3793 USD
90.3800 USD
90.3900 USD
90.4000 USD
90.4047 USD
90.4153 USD
90.4171 USD
90.4200 USD
90.4225 USD
90.4276 USD
90.4500 USD
90.4607 USD
90.4812 USD
90.4836 USD
90.5067 USD
90.5108 USD
90.5300 USD
90.5341 USD
90.5400 USD
90.5749 USD
90.6100 USD
90.6400 USD
90.7150 USD
90.7200 USD
90.7300 USD
90.7610 USD
90.9561 USD
91.1700 USD
91.2429 USD
91.3658 USD
91.3807 USD
91.6300 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|
Product name,
e.g. CFD
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 5)
|
Number of relevant securities
(Note 6)
|
Price per unit
(Note 4)
|
Equity Swaps
|
Long
Short
|
50,902
41,164
8,660
18,921
2,500
134
200
289
7
|
89.9561 USD
90.1444 USD
90.2211 USD
90.4047 USD
90.5108 USD
90.7611 USD
89.9700 USD
90.3518 USD
91.2429 USD
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
|
Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)
|
Exercise price
|
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
|
Expiry date
|
Option money paid/received per unit (Note 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) Exercising
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per unit (Note 4)
|
|
|
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 7)
|
Details
|
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 4)
|
|
|
Ap29
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any
option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of
any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced.
If none, this should be stated.
Is a Supplemental Form 38.5(b) attached? (Note 8) YES
|
Date of disclosure
|
9 March 2020
|
Contact name
|
Alwyn Basch
|
Telephone number
|
020 7742 7407
|
Name of offeree/offeror with which connected
|
Allergan plc
|
Nature of connection (Note 9)
|
Financial Advisor to Allergan plc
Ap31
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 38.5(b)
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
(This form should be attached to Form 38.5(b)) OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Written or purchased
|
Number of relevant securities to which the option or derivative relates
|
Exercise price (Note 2)
|
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
|
Expiry date
|
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
Put Option
|
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Purchased
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
Written
|
10,000
6,100
21,100
41,200
8,400
11,200
7,200
7,900
2,500
5,600
2,500
8,500
10,000
100,000
50,000
15,000
15,000
100,000
7,900
9,500
8,500
6,100
21,100
18,200
8,400
11,200
7,200
4,500
2,500
5,600
2,500
20,000
15,000
15,000
90,000
75,400
20,000
102,500
31,300
32,300
16,400
45,000
85,400
900
7,000
4,400
29,100
9,700
4,900
12,100
12,100
20,000
800
140,000
5,100
3,000
600
15,000
15,000
100,000
102,500
31,300
32,300
11,400
8,900
1,900
4,400
29,100
20,000
100,000
15,000
15,000
|
105.00
110.00
80.00
85.00
92.50
95.00
100.00
90.00
87.50
97.50
115.00
105.00
110.00
70.00
92.50
91.57
95.93
90.00
95.00
100.00
105.00
110.00
80.00
85.00
92.50
95.00
100.00
90.00
87.50
97.50
115.00
82.50
91.57
95.93
85.00
100.00
92.00
60.00
65.00
70.00
75.00
80.00
77.50
85.00
72.50
67.50
55.00
60.00
65.00
70.00
75.00
80.00
77.50
82.50
62.50
72.50
67.50
78.49
82.85
80.00
60.00
65.00
70.00
75.00
77.50
72.50
67.50
55.00
60.00
70.00
78.49
82.85
|
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
American
|
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
20MAR20
18SEP20
18SEP20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
20MAR20
20MAR20
20MAR20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
20MAR20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
19JUN20
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
15JAN21
Notes
1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.
2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated.
For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rules 8 and
38.5 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com
.
END
ISEFLFFLVAIAIII
