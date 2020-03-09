Log in
London Stock Exchange : AbbVie Inc. 38.5b AMENDMENT

03/09/2020 | 07:38am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC - IRSH
AbbVie Inc. 38.5b AMENDMENT
Released 11:32 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 4509F
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
09 March 2020
Ap27

AMENDMENT

FORM 38.5(b)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS,
OR WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS BUT NOT DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt principal trader

J.P Morgan Securities LLC

Company dealt in

AbbVie Inc.

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)

Common stock

Date of dealing

5 March 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 2)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

13,149,374 0.89

4,173,448 0.28

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

3,602,834 0.24

2,270,887 0.15

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

811,400 0.05

1,023,800 0.07

Total

17,563,608 1.18

7,468,135 0.50

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 2)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap28 3. DEALINGS (Note 3)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 4)

Purchase (New Borrow)

Purchases

Sales

204,500

33

50,902

400

100

146

76

2,474

15,313

1,963

41,164

2,231

1,231

5,624

1,271

64

10

8,660

553

300

8,660

5

8,630

2,842

289

865

145

18

74

109

1,088

18,921

37

500

3,305

2

200

21

32

1

2,500

106

14,927

1

95

194

134

2

7

7

300

500

805

100

100

713

3,588

130

1,500

100

100

187

100

100

6

46

100

99

202

100

200

100

533

300

99

112

50,902

66

300

33

387

100

310

126

281

312

200

9,450

363

14,806

6,131

87

200

259

100

120

585

117

28

7,484

679

18,120

100

243

3

806

250

878

880

39

581

9,484

2,005

15,313

173

1,076

2,412

1,527

3,004

3,370

2,818

4,035

100

1,100

100

218

100

267

41,164

536

100

100

200

200

760

170

3

8,660

93

100

1,238

11

8,660

1,237

464

100

289

100

100

50

119

1

18,921

100

3,276

33

28

10,867

200

1,450

44

550

600

2,500

100

1,791

3

78

28,810

95

9

34

49

134

100

50

7

100

100

7,836

NA

89.5713 USD

89.9561 USD

89.9700 USD

89.9893 USD

90.0600 USD

90.0900 USD

90.1055 USD

90.1065 USD

90.1200 USD

90.1444 USD

90.1640 USD

90.1772 USD

90.2021 USD

90.2060 USD

90.2117 USD

90.2200 USD

90.2211 USD

90.2319 USD

90.2500 USD

90.2511 USD

90.2700 USD

90.2718 USD

90.3377 USD

90.3518 USD

90.3595 USD

90.3703 USD

90.3717 USD

90.3889 USD

90.4000 USD

90.4039 USD

90.4047 USD

90.4114 USD

90.4280 USD

90.4319 USD

90.4400 USD

90.4500 USD

90.4610 USD

90.4627 USD

90.5000 USD

90.5108 USD

90.5892 USD

90.6100 USD

90.6300 USD

90.6400 USD

90.6948 USD

90.7610 USD

90.9850 USD

91.2400 USD

91.2429 USD

91.3100 USD

91.3550 USD

91.3646 USD

91.4300 USD

91.4700 USD

91.4754 USD

91.4867 USD

91.5000 USD

91.5253 USD

91.6200 USD

89.7444 USD

89.7900 USD

89.8100 USD

89.8200 USD

89.8300 USD

89.8500 USD

89.8700 USD

89.8800 USD

89.8900 USD

89.8949 USD

89.9000 USD

89.9250 USD

89.9350 USD

89.9400 USD

89.9450 USD

89.9550 USD

89.9561 USD

89.9600 USD

89.9650 USD

89.9681 USD

89.9700 USD

89.9750 USD

89.9800 USD

89.9900 USD

89.9917 USD

90.0000 USD

90.0100 USD

90.0143 USD

90.0200 USD

90.0303 USD

90.0396 USD

90.0400 USD

90.0450 USD

90.0463 USD

90.0500 USD

90.0517 USD

90.0523 USD

90.0534 USD

90.0570 USD

90.0646 USD

90.0659 USD

90.0682 USD

90.0700 USD

90.0723 USD

90.0733 USD

90.0790 USD

90.0803 USD

90.0812 USD

90.0846 USD

90.0900 USD

90.1050 USD

90.1053 USD

90.1058 USD

90.1065 USD

90.1100 USD

90.1104 USD

90.1108 USD

90.1149 USD

90.1164 USD

90.1169 USD

90.1182 USD

90.1209 USD

90.1250 USD

90.1259 USD

90.1300 USD

90.1304 USD

90.1321 USD

90.1361 USD

90.1444 USD

90.1450 USD

90.1500 USD

90.1700 USD

90.1850 USD

90.1900 USD

90.2000 USD

90.2100 USD

90.2200 USD

90.2211 USD

90.2300 USD

90.2400 USD

90.2441 USD

90.2500 USD

90.2511 USD

90.2765 USD

90.2900 USD

90.3000 USD

90.3518 USD

90.3716 USD

90.3793 USD

90.3800 USD

90.3900 USD

90.4000 USD

90.4047 USD

90.4153 USD

90.4171 USD

90.4200 USD

90.4225 USD

90.4276 USD

90.4500 USD

90.4607 USD

90.4812 USD

90.4836 USD

90.5067 USD

90.5108 USD

90.5300 USD

90.5341 USD

90.5400 USD

90.5749 USD

90.6100 USD

90.6400 USD

90.7150 USD

90.7200 USD

90.7300 USD

90.7610 USD

90.9561 USD

91.1700 USD

91.2429 USD

91.3658 USD

91.3807 USD

91.6300 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 5)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 6)

Price per unit

(Note 4)

Equity Swaps

Long

Short

50,902

41,164

8,660

18,921

2,500

134

200

289

7

89.9561 USD

90.1444 USD

90.2211 USD

90.4047 USD

90.5108 USD

90.7611 USD

89.9700 USD

90.3518 USD

91.2429 USD

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 4)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 4)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

Nature of transaction

(Note 7)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 4)

Ap29 4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any

option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of

any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced.

If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 38.5(b) attached? (Note 8) YES

Date of disclosure

9 March 2020

Contact name

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number

020 7742 7407

Name of offeree/offeror with which connected

Allergan plc

Nature of connection (Note 9)

Financial Advisor to Allergan plc

Ap31

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 38.5(b)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 38.5(b)) OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name,

e.g. call option

Written or purchased

Number of relevant securities to which the option or derivative relates

Exercise price (Note 2)

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Put Option

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

Written

10,000

6,100

21,100

41,200

8,400

11,200

7,200

7,900

2,500

5,600

2,500

8,500

10,000

100,000

50,000

15,000

15,000

100,000

7,900

9,500

8,500

6,100

21,100

18,200

8,400

11,200

7,200

4,500

2,500

5,600

2,500

20,000

15,000

15,000

90,000

75,400

20,000

102,500

31,300

32,300

16,400

45,000

85,400

900

7,000

4,400

29,100

9,700

4,900

12,100

12,100

20,000

800

140,000

5,100

3,000

600

15,000

15,000

100,000

102,500

31,300

32,300

11,400

8,900

1,900

4,400

29,100

20,000

100,000

15,000

15,000

105.00

110.00

80.00

85.00

92.50

95.00

100.00

90.00

87.50

97.50

115.00

105.00

110.00

70.00

92.50

91.57

95.93

90.00

95.00

100.00

105.00

110.00

80.00

85.00

92.50

95.00

100.00

90.00

87.50

97.50

115.00

82.50

91.57

95.93

85.00

100.00

92.00

60.00

65.00

70.00

75.00

80.00

77.50

85.00

72.50

67.50

55.00

60.00

65.00

70.00

75.00

80.00

77.50

82.50

62.50

72.50

67.50

78.49

82.85

80.00

60.00

65.00

70.00

75.00

77.50

72.50

67.50

55.00

60.00

70.00

78.49

82.85

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

American

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

20MAR20

18SEP20

18SEP20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

20MAR20

20MAR20

20MAR20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

20MAR20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

19JUN20

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

15JAN21

Notes

1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rules 8 and

38.5 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEFLFFLVAIAIII
