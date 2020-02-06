London Stock Exchange : AbbVie Inc. 8.3

Ap19

FORM

8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) JPMorgan Asset Management Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 common stock Date of dealing 05 February 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 17,572,571 1.19 3,126 0.00 (2) Derivatives (other than options) 1,309 0.00 288,072 0.02 (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 17,573,880 1.19 291,198 0.02

(b)

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)