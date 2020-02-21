|
London Stock Exchange : AbbVie Inc. 8.3
02/21/2020 | 07:07am EST
RNS Number : 7730D
JPMorgan Asset Management
21 February 2020
Ap19
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|
JPMorgan Asset Management
|
Company dealt in
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|
US$0.01 common stock
|
Date of dealing
|
20 February 2020
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
|
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
19,244,937* 1.30*
|
3,126 0.00
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
1,309 0.00
|
288,072 0.02
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
|
|
Total
|
19,246,246* 1.30*
|
291,198 0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*In addition to the dealings in section 2a, there is an increase in the holding of 77 common stock due to a transfer.
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
|
Class of relevant security:
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
|
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
|
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ap20
1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
|
Purchase/sale
|
Number of relevant securities
|
Price per unit (Note 5)
|
Purchase
Purchase
Purchase
Purchase
Purchase
Purchase
Purchase
Sale
Sale
|
342
391
72
136
418
133
127
2,800
94
|
92.9254 USD
93.6200 USD
93.7900 USD
93.9500 USD
93.9798 USD
94.0600 USD
94.2300 USD
92.9271 USD
93.8600 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|
Product name,
e.g. CFD
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
|
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
|
Price per unit
(Note 5)
|
|
|
|
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
(ii) Exercising
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
|
Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)
|
Exercise price
|
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
|
Expiry date
|
Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
|
|
|
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
|
Details
|
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
|
|
|
Ap21
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing
and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option
referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO
|
Date of disclosure
|
21 February 2020
|
Contact name
|
Daniel Swart
|
Telephone number
|
0207 134 6168
|
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
|
Allergan plc
|
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)
|
Financial Advisor to Allergan plc
