London Stock Exchange : AbbVie Inc. 8.3

Ap19

FORM

8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) JPMorgan Asset Management Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 common stock Date of dealing 20 February 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 19,244,937* 1.30* 3,126 0.00 (2) Derivatives (other than options) 1,309 0.00 288,072 0.02 (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 19,246,246* 1.30* 291,198 0.02

*In addition to the dealings in section 2a, there is an increase in the holding of 77 common stock due to a transfer.

(b)

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)