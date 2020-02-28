Log in
London Stock Exchange : AbbVie Inc. 8.3

02/28/2020 | 07:05am EST
Regulatory Story
JPMorgan Asset Management - IRSH
AbbVie Inc. 8.3
Released 11:59 28-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5225E
JPMorgan Asset Management
28 February 2020
Ap19 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

JPMorgan Asset Management

Company dealt in

AbbVie Inc.

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

US$0.01 common stock

Date of dealing

27 February 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

19,506,078* 1.32*

3,126 0.00

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

1,309 0.00

288,072 0.02

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

19,507,387* 1.32*

291,198 0.02

*In addition to the dealings in section 2a, there is an increase in the holding of 1,239 common stock due to a transfer.

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20 1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

Purchase

Purchase

Purchase

Purchase

Sale

Sale

Sale

Sale

Sale

Sale

Sale

556

500

454

13,649

120

1,452

170

307

2,456

196

11

85.4200 USD

86.3787 USD

86.3857 USD

88.4100 USD

85.4200 USD

86.3758 USD

86.7300 USD

86.7500 USD

86.9616 USD

87.9128 USD

88.8330 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO

Date of disclosure

28 February 2020

Contact name

Daniel Swart

Telephone number

0207 134 6168

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

Allergan plc

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

Financial Advisor to Allergan plc


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



AbbVie Inc. 8.3 - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 12:04:03 UTC
