London Stock Exchange : AbbVie Inc. 8.3 amendment

02/06/2020 | 07:38am EST
Regulatory Story
JPMorgan Asset Management - IRSH
AbbVie Inc. 8.3 amendment
Released 12:33 06-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2289C
JPMorgan Asset Management
06 February 2020
Ap19 Amendment FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

JPMorgan Asset Management

Company dealt in

AbbVie Inc.

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

US$0.01 common stock

Date of dealing

04 February 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

17,470,678* 1.18*

3,126 0.00

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

1,309 0.00

288,072 0.02

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

17,471,987* 1.18*

291,198 0.02

*In addition to the dealings in section 2a, there is an increase in the holding of 65 common stock due to a transfer.

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20 1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

Purchase

Purchase

Purchase

Purchase

Purchase

Purchase

127

12

614

8,232

14,734

23

83.9036 USD

84.3225 USD

84.3228 USD

84.3600 USD

84.5328 USD

84.5800 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing

and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option

referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any

relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this

should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO

Date of disclosure

06 February 2020

Contact name

Daniel Swart

Telephone number

0207 134 6168

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

Allergan plc

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

Financial Advisor to Allergan plc


AbbVie Inc. 8.3 amendment - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 12:37:05 UTC
