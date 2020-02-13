London Stock Exchange : Ad Hoc Announcement

RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION

of

Haynes Publishing Group P.L.C. ('Haynes')

by

Infopro Digital (Holdco) Ltd ('Bidco')

a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infopro Digital Group B.V. ('Infopro Digital')

The boards of Infopro Digital and Haynes have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Haynes by Bidco.

Information on the transaction can be found via the following URL

https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-detail/other/14422178.html

Please contact edwin.dolan@infopro-digital.com in case of any questions.

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement. This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to certain of our current expectations and projections about future events. These statements reflect management's beliefs and expectations and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions (including the completion of the transactions described in this announcement) that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from any expected future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. The information contained in this announcement is subject to change without notice and, except as required by applicable law, we do not assume any responsibility or obligation to update publicly or review any of the forward-looking statements contained in it. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as at the date of this announcement.

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.