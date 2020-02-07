London Stock Exchange : Admission of Security to Trading

|
NEX Exchange (NEXX)
Admission of Security to Trading
07-Feb-2020 / 10:23 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The following security was admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 07/02/2020.
Name of Security: Gowin New Energy Group Limited 2% Preference Shares
ISIN: KYG412151154
Symbol: GWPT
EMS: 10,000
