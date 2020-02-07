London Stock Exchange : Admission of Security to Trading

NEX Exchange (NEXX)

Admission of Security to Trading



07-Feb-2020 / 10:23 GMT/BST

The following security was admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 07/02/2020.



Name of Security: Gowin New Energy Group Limited 2% Preference Shares

ISIN: KYG412151154

Symbol: GWPT

EMS: 10,000



