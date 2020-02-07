Log in
London Stock Exchange : Admission of Security to Trading

02/07/2020 | 05:28am EST
Regulatory Story
-
Admission of Security to Trading
Released 10:23 07-Feb-2020

NEX Exchange (NEXX)
Admission of Security to Trading

07-Feb-2020 / 10:23 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The following security was admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 07/02/2020.

Name of Security: Gowin New Energy Group Limited 2% Preference Shares
ISIN: KYG412151154
Symbol: GWPT
EMS: 10,000

The Regulation Department

NEX Exchange
London Fruit & Wool Exchange
1 Duval Square
London
E1 6PW

Tel: 020 7858 1655
Email: regulation@nexexchange.com
Website: www.nexexchange.com

Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: NEXX
LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11
Sequence No.: 45348
EQS News ID: 970605

End of Announcement EQS News Service



London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Admission of Security to Trading - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 10:27:10 UTC
