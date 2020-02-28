Log in
London Stock Exchange : Admission of Security to Trading

02/28/2020 | 02:33am EST
Regulatory Story
-
Admission of Security to Trading
Released 07:30 28-Feb-2020

NEX Exchange (NEXX)
Admission of Security to Trading

28-Feb-2020 / 07:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The following security will be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 28/02/2020.

Name of Issuer: Incanthera plc
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BGL7YW15
Symbol: INC
EMS: 2500

The Regulation Department

NEX Exchange
London Fruit & Wool Exchange
1 Duval Square
London
E1 6PW

Tel: 020 7858 1655
Email: regulation@nexexchange.com
Website: www.nexexchange.com

Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: NEXX
LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11
Sequence No.: 49506
EQS News ID: 985919

End of Announcement EQS News Service



London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 07:32:06 UTC
