London Stock Exchange : Admission of Security to Trading

|
NEX Exchange (NEXX)
Admission of Security to Trading
28-Feb-2020 / 07:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The following security will be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 28/02/2020.
Name of Issuer: Incanthera plc
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BGL7YW15
Symbol: INC
EMS: 2500
The Regulation Department
NEX Exchange
London Fruit & Wool Exchange
1 Duval Square
London
E1 6PW
Tel: 020 7858 1655
Email: regulation@nexexchange.com
Website: www.nexexchange.com