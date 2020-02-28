London Stock Exchange : Admission of Security to Trading

NEX Exchange (NEXX)

Admission of Security to Trading



28-Feb-2020 / 07:30 GMT/BST

The following security will be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 28/02/2020.



Name of Issuer: Incanthera plc

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BGL7YW15

Symbol: INC

EMS: 2500



