London Stock Exchange : Admission of Security to Trading

The following security will be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 16/03/2020.
Name of Issuer: The British Honey Company plc
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BL4Q0333
Symbol: BHC
EMS: 1000
