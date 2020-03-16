London Stock Exchange : Admission of Security to Trading

NEX Exchange (NEXX)

Admission of Security to Trading



16-March-2020 / 07:32 GMT/BST

The following security will be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 16/03/2020.



Name of Issuer: The British Honey Company plc

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BL4Q0333

Symbol: BHC

EMS: 1000



