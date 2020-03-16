Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Admission of Security to Trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 03:37am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
-
Admission of Security to Trading
Released 07:32 16-Mar-2020

NEX Exchange (NEXX)
Admission of Security to Trading

16-March-2020 / 07:32 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The following security will be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 16/03/2020.

Name of Issuer: The British Honey Company plc
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BL4Q0333
Symbol: BHC
EMS: 1000

The Regulation Department

Aquis Stock Exchange

Tel: 020 7858 1655
Email: regulation@nexexchange.com
Website: www.nexexchange.com

Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: NEXX
LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11
Sequence No.: 52536
EQS News ID: 997893

End of Announcement EQS News Service



Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Admission of Security to Trading - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 07:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:12aASSORE : Circular to Assore shareholders (16-Mar-20)
PU
04:12aINVESTEC : Demerger Update and Acknowledgement of Ninety One?s Announcement of Admission to Trading
PU
04:12aPT FAJAR SURYA WISESA TBK : Summary notice of annual general meeting of shareholders
PU
04:12aBANK OF JAPAN : Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending (March 2020) 
PU
04:12aORIENTAL LAND : Extension of Shareholder Passport Validity to Address the Temporary Park Closure
PU
04:12aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Suspension Finabir plc
PU
04:12aCOUNTRYWIDE : Statement re Response to announcement by LSL
PU
04:12aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Notice regarding business alliance with Clairfield International SA
PU
04:12aNOTIFICATION ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 AND 6 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT : BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Metso
PU
04:11aNOTIFICATION ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 AND 6 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT : BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Metso
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE S.A. : VALE S A : China steel futures hit near two-month high on demand optimism
2MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD : MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD : Southeast Asia stocks slump as Fed relief measures fail to c..
3THETA GOLD MINES LTD : Theta Gold Mines Limited Regional Exploration Strategy Highlights Potential Within The..
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways-owner, easyJet ma..
5UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides market update on the impact of COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group