London Stock Exchange : Admission to ISM - 12/03/2020

NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET - XLOM

12/03/2020 - 08:00

The following securities are admitted to trading on the LSE with effect from the time and date of this notice

BLEND FUNDING PLC GBP25,000,000 3.459% SECURED NOTES DUE 21/09/2049 FULLY PAID (REPRESENTED BY NOTES TO BEARER OF GBP100,000 EACH AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF GBP1,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF UP TO AND INCLUDING GBP199,000) (BLDRLP6)(XS2132826970)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Operations at the LSE on 020 7797 4310.