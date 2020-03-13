London Stock Exchange : Admission to ISM - 13/03/2020

NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET - XLOM

13/03/2020 - 08:00

The following securities are admitted to trading on the LSE with effect from the time and date of this notice

UK MUNICIPAL BONDS AGENCY FINANCE COMPANY DAC GBP350,000,000 GUARANTEED FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 12/03/2025 FULLY PAID (REPRESENTED BY NOTES TO BEARER OF GBP100,000 EACH AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF GBP1,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF UP TO AND INCLUDING GBP199,000) (BLHTY71)(XS2125007554)

WELLS FARGO FINANCE LLC ZAR225,000,000 7.90% NOTES DUE 12/03/2030, FULLY PAID (REGISTERED IN DENOMINATIONS OF ZAR4,000,000 EACH AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF ZAR1,000,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF) (BJP4VX9)(XS2133303813)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Operations at the LSE on 020 7797 4310.