London Stock Exchange : Admission to ISM - 13/03/2020
03/13/2020 | 04:03am EDT
London Stock Exchange Notice
13 March 2020
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET - XLOM
13/03/2020 - 08:00
The following securities are admitted to trading on the LSE with effect from the time and date of this notice
UK MUNICIPAL BONDS AGENCY FINANCE COMPANY DAC
GBP350,000,000
GUARANTEED FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 12/03/2025 FULLY PAID (REPRESENTED BY NOTES TO BEARER OF GBP100,000 EACH AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF GBP1,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF UP TO AND INCLUDING GBP199,000)
(BLHTY71)(XS2125007554)
WELLS FARGO FINANCE LLC
ZAR225,000,000
7.90% NOTES DUE 12/03/2030, FULLY PAID (REGISTERED IN DENOMINATIONS OF ZAR4,000,000 EACH AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF ZAR1,000,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF)
(BJP4VX9)(XS2133303813)
