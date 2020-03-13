Log in
London Stock Exchange : Admission to ISM - 13/03/2020

03/13/2020 | 04:03am EDT
Regulatory Story
-
Admission to ISM - 13/03/2020
Released 08:00 13-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 0637G
London Stock Exchange Notice
13 March 2020

NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET - XLOM

13/03/2020 - 08:00

The following securities are admitted to trading on the LSE with effect from the time and date of this notice

UK MUNICIPAL BONDS AGENCY FINANCE COMPANY DAC

GBP350,000,000

GUARANTEED FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 12/03/2025 FULLY PAID (REPRESENTED BY NOTES TO BEARER OF GBP100,000 EACH AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF GBP1,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF UP TO AND INCLUDING GBP199,000)

(BLHTY71)(XS2125007554)

WELLS FARGO FINANCE LLC

ZAR225,000,000

7.90% NOTES DUE 12/03/2030, FULLY PAID (REGISTERED IN DENOMINATIONS OF ZAR4,000,000 EACH AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF ZAR1,000,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF)

(BJP4VX9)(XS2133303813)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Operations at the LSE on 020 7797 4310.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
SENGRGDXRXBDGGX
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Admission to ISM - 13/03/2020 - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 08:02:03 UTC
