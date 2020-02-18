Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Admission to ISM - 18/02/2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 03:04am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
-
Admission to ISM - 18/02/2020
Released 08:00 18-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2426D
London Stock Exchange Notice
18 February 2020

NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET - XLOM

18/02/2020 - 08:00

The following securities are admitted to trading on the LSE with effect from the time and date of this notice

AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT BANK OF CHINA

CNY1,500,000,000

3.40% BONDS DUE 06/11/2024 FULLY PAID (REGISTERED IN DENOMINATIONS OF CNY1,000,000 EACH AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF CNY10,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF)

(BJN4M49)(HK0000536356)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Operations at the LSE on 020 7797 4310.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
SENBXGDDUXBDGGR
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Admission to ISM - 18/02/2020 - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 08:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:29aMPOWER : New Banking Facilities Finalised
PU
03:29aCANON : Professional Mirrorless Redefined - Canon announces development of the game-changing, 8K video-capable EOS R5
AQ
03:27aHSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
RE
03:24aRecession risk forces BOJ to row back on inflation goal
RE
03:24aPIO : Update on Pioneer's Three Gold Joint Ventures
PU
03:24aORO VERDE : Proposed New Constitution
PU
03:23aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Hong Kong protests hurt Holiday Inn-owner IHG, sees pain from virus outbreak
RE
03:22aOil prices fall 1% as market weighs coronavirus impact on demand
RE
03:21aGATE VENTURES : VWoosh Loan Update
AQ
03:19aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :membership of aviation working group
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
2NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
3BMW AG : EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 7.4% IN JANUARY: ACEA
4INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : Warns Coronavirus To Hit Sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group