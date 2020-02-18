London Stock Exchange : Admission to ISM - 18/02/2020

NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET - XLOM

18/02/2020 - 08:00

The following securities are admitted to trading on the LSE with effect from the time and date of this notice

AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT BANK OF CHINA CNY1,500,000,000 3.40% BONDS DUE 06/11/2024 FULLY PAID (REGISTERED IN DENOMINATIONS OF CNY1,000,000 EACH AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF CNY10,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF) (BJN4M49)(HK0000536356)

