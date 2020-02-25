London Stock Exchange : Admission to ISM - 25/02/2020

NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET - XLOM

25/02/2020 - 08:00

The following securities are admitted to trading on the LSE with effect from the time and date of this notice

RIYAD SUKUK LIMITED USD1,500,000,000 3.174% RESET TIER 2 TRUST CERTIFICATES DUE 25/02/2030 FULLY PAID (REGISTERED IN DENOMINATIONS OF USD200,000 EACH AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF USD1,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF) (BKMGCB0)(XS2120069047)

