London Stock Exchange : Admission to NEX Exchange Growth Market

Admission to NEX Exchange Growth Market

The Directors of Dozens Savings plc are pleased to announce that 990 5% Secured Bonds March 2021 of £100 principal amount each (the 'Bonds') have been admitted today to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market. The Bonds, which have an aggregate principal amount of £99,000,mature on 2 March 2021 and represent the seventh series of Dozens Savings' 5.00% fixed-rate, secured £7 million bond programme. The Bonds will trade under the ISIN 'GB00BKTHLZ38' and the ticker symbol 'DS07'. When combined with its previous series, Dozens Savings plc now has a principal amount of £1,534,500 bonds in issue.

Dozens Savings plc offers a fixed income financial investment product, namely, 5% fixed-rate secured bonds, to customers of its corporate parent, Project Imagine Ltd. Project Imagine aims to create an improved, second-generation financial management alternative from scratch-disrupting banking and money problems via a solution that enables users to pursue a simple and equitable financial future.

Further details regarding the Bonds are contained in Dozens Savings' Base Admission Document dated 14 February 2019 and its Pricing Supplement dated 24 February 2020, both of which can be found via the issuer's website, https://dozens.com/nex/.

The directors of Dozens Savings plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

