London Stock Exchange : Admission to Trading - 09/03/2020

NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - XLON

09/03/2020 - 08:00

The following securities are admitted to trading on the LSE with effect from the time and date of this notice

AMATI AIM VCT PLC 2,686,358 ORDINARY SHARES OF 5P EACH, FULLY PAID (B641BB8)(GB00B641BB82)

AVEVA GROUP PLC BLOCK ADMISSION 200,000 ORDINARY SHARES OF 3 5/9P EACH, FULLY PAID (BBG9VN7)(GB00BBG9VN75)

BARCLAYS BANK PLC GBP9,000,000 SECURITIES DUE 09/03/2026 FULLY PAID (REPRESENTED BY SECURITIES TO BEARER OF GBP1 EACH) (BLQT8F8)(XS2076014898)

BH GLOBAL LIMITED 3,104 ORDINARY SHARES OF NO PAR VALUE DESIGNATED AS STERLING SHARES, FULLY PAID (B2QQPT9)(GG00B2QQPT96)

EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC BLOCK ADMISSION 140,000 ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.25P EACH, FULLY PAID (0688666)(GB0006886666)

GCP INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS LIMITED 302,233 ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH, FULLY PAID (B6173J1)(JE00B6173J15)

GOLD BULLION SECURITIES LD 81,000 GOLD BULLION SECURITIES (B00FHZ8)(GB00B00FHZ82)

INVESCO PHYSICAL MARKETS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY 184,000 INVESCO PHYSICAL GOLD ETC CERTIFICATES, FULLY PAID (B599TV6)(IE00B579F325) 180,000 INVESCO PHYSICAL SILVER ETC CERTIFICATES FULLY PAID (B66SS94)(IE00B43VDT70)

ISHARES PHYSICAL METALS PLC 438,000 ISHARES GOLD ETC FULLY PAID GBP (B4R1D93)(IE00B4ND3602)

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 124,916 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.04 EACH FULLY PAID (CDI) (BKM1QM4)(NL0012015705)

WISDOMTREE COMMODITY SECURITIES LIMITED 12,900 WISDOMTREE WTI CRUDE OIL 1X DAILY SHORT FULLY PAID (B24DK97)(JE00B24DK975) 15,152,100 WISDOMTREE NATURAL GAS SECURITIES FULLY PAID (B15KY10)(GB00B15KY104) 110,400 WISDOMTREE COFFEE 3X DAILY LEVERAGED FULLY PAID (BYQY3Z9)(JE00BYQY3Z98) 601,000 WISDOMTREE WTI CRUDE OIL CLASS UNDATED LIMITED RECOURSE SECURED DEBT SECURITIES OF USD5.00 IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT EACH (WISDOMTREE WTI CRUDE OIL INDIVIDUAL SECURITIES) FULLY PAID (B15KXV3)(GB00B15KXV33) 22,800 WISDOMTREE WHEAT 3X DAILY LEVERAGED FULLY PAID (BYQY810)(JE00BYQY8102) 22,400 WISDOMTREE COCOA 2X DAILY LEVERAGED FULLY PAID (B2NFV80)(JE00B2NFV803) 11,500 WISDOMTREE COPPER CLASS UNDATED LIMITED RECOURSE SECURED DEBT SECURITIES OF USD3.00 IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT EACH (WISDOMTREE COPPER INDIVIDUAL SECURITIES) FULLY PAID (B15KXQ8)(GB00B15KXQ89) 14,000 WISDOMTREE NICKEL CLASS UNDATED LIMITED RECOURSE SECURED DEBT SECURITIES OF USD2.00 IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT EACH (WISDOMTREE NICKEL INDIVIDUAL SECURITIES) FULLY PAID (B15KY21)(GB00B15KY211) 139,800 WISDOMTREE LEAN HOGS CLASS UNDATED LIMITED RECOURSE SECURED DEBT SECURITIES OF USD0.50 IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT EACH (WISDOMTREE LEAN HOGS INDIVIDUAL SECURITIES) FULLY PAID (B15KXZ7)(GB00B15KXZ70) 9,500 WISDOMTREE SILVER 1X DAILY SHORT FULLY PAID (B24DKK8)(JE00B24DKK82) 5,000 WISDOMTREE BRENT CRUDE OIL 2X DAILY LEVERAGED FULLY PAID (BDD9QD9)(JE00BDD9QD91) 3,500 WISDOMTREE BRENT CRUDE OIL 1X DAILY SHORT FULLY PAID (B78DPL5)(JE00B78DPL57) 18,000 WISDOMTREE PETROLEUM CLASS UNDATED LIMITED RECOURSE SECURED DEBT SECURITIES OF USD4.5663270 IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT EACH (WISDOMTREE PETROLEUM INDEX SECURITIES), FULLY PAID (B15KYC1)(GB00B15KYC19) 1,400 ETFS 2X DAILY LONG NICKEL FULLY PAID (BDD9QB7)(JE00BDD9QB77) 13,000 WISDOMTREE HEATING OIL CLASS UNDATED LIMITED RECOURSE SECURED DEBT SECURITIES OF USD3.00 IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT EACH (WISDOMTREE HEATING OIL INDIVIDUAL SECURITIES) FULLY PAID (B15KXY6)(GB00B15KXY63) 37,100 WISDOMTREE BRENT CRUDE OIL FULLY PAID (B78CGV9)(JE00B78CGV99) 600 WISDOMTREE NATURAL GAS 1X DAILY SHORT FULLY PAID (B24DKH5)(JE00B24DKH53) 9,000 WISDOMTREE AGRICULTURE 2X DAILY LEVERAGE FULLY PAID (B2NFT42)(JE00B2NFT427) 20,100 WISDOMTREE WTI CRUDE OIL 2X DAILY LEVERAGED FULLY PAID (BDD9Q84)(JE00BDD9Q840)

WISDOMTREE FOREIGN EXCHANGE LIMITED 5,000 WISDOMTREE LONG EUR SHORT USD FULLY PAID (B68GS41)(JE00B68GS416) 4,000 WISDOMTREE LONG EUR SHORT USD 5X DAILY FULLY PAID (BMM1WG4)(JE00BMM1WG41)

WISDOMTREE HEDGED COMMODITY SECURITIES LIMITED 40,000 WISDOMTREE WTI CRUDE OIL - GBP DAILY HEDGED FULLY PAID (B6RV6N2)(JE00B6RV6N28) 44,000 WISDOMTREE BRENT CRUDE OIL - GBP DAILY HEDGED FULLY PAID (B766LB8)(JE00B766LB87)

WISDOMTREE METAL SECURITIES LIMITED 108,000 WISDOMTREE PHYSICAL GOLD SECURITIES, FULLY PAID (B1VS377)(JE00B1VS3770) 4,500 WISDOMTREE PHYSICAL PALLADIUM SECURITIES, FULLY PAID (B1VS300)(JE00B1VS3002) 120,000 WISDOMTREE PHYSICAL PRECIOUS METALS SECURITIES FULLY PAID (B1VS3W2)(JE00B1VS3W29) 42,000 ETFS PHYSICAL SWISS GOLD , FULLY PAID (B588CD7)(JE00B588CD74) 146,000 PHYSICAL SILVER SECURITIES FULLY PAID (B1VS333)(JE00B1VS3333)

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY 7,400 WISDOMTREE DAX 30 3X DAILY LEVERAGED DUE 30/11/2062 FULLY PAID (B878KX5)(IE00B878KX55) 1,000,000 WISDOMTREE NASDAQ 100 3X DAILY SHORT DUE 30/11/2062 FULLY PAID (B8VZVH3)(IE00B8VZVH32) 11,000,000 WISDOMTREE WTI CRUDE OIL 3X DAILY LEVERAGED DUE 30/11/2062, FULLY PAID (B7ZQC61)(IE00B7ZQC614) 23,500,000 WISDOMTREE NATURAL GAS 3X DAILY LEVERAGED DUE 30/11/2062, FULLY PAID (B8VC806)(IE00B8VC8061) 275,000 WISDOMTREE S&P 500 3X DAILY SHORT DUE 30/11/2062 FULLY PAID (B8K7KM8)(IE00B8K7KM88)

WISDOMTREE OIL SECURITIES LIMITED 64,700 WISDOMTREE BRENT CRUDE OIL 1MTH SECURITIES FULLY PAID (B0CTWC0)(GB00B0CTWC01)

