London Stock Exchange : Admission to Trading - 13/03/2020

NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - XLON

13/03/2020 - 08:00

The following securities are admitted to trading on the LSE with effect from the time and date of this notice

AKADEMISKA HUS AB SEK500,000,000 0.190% NOTES DUE 13/03/2023 FULLY PAID (REPRESENTED BY NOTES TO BEARER OF SEK2,000,000 EACH AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF SEK1,000,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF) (BJP4VQ2)(XS2132678256)

BANK OF MONTREAL USD100,000,000 ZERO COUPON CALLABLE NOTES DUE 12/03/2060 FULLY PAID (REPRESENTED BY NOTES TO BEARER OF USD200,000 EACH) (BJP4VR3)(XS2133470554)

BARCLAYS BANK PLC GBP8,000,000 SECURITIES DUE 12/03/2026 FULLY PAID (REPRESENTED BY SECURITIES TO BEARER OF GBP1 EACH) (BLH12W8)(XS2076265896) GBP3,255,000 SECURITIES DUE 12/03/2026 FULLY PAID (REPRESENTED BY SECURITIES TO BEARER OF GBP1,000 EACH) (BJP4VS4)(XS2076264220)

COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA GBP110,000,000 FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 13/03/2021 FULLY PAID (REPRESENTED BY NOTES TO BEARER OF GBP100,000 EACH) (BKV4T47)(XS2134427918)

DB ETC PLC 123,000 XTRACKERS PHYSICAL GOLD ETC SECURITIES DUE 15/06/2060, FULLY PAID (B5840F3)(GB00B5840F36) 115,500 XTRACKERS PHYSICAL GOLD GBP HEDGED ETC SECURITIES DUE 2061 FULLY PAID (B68FL05)(GB00B68FL050)

DEV CLEVER HOLDINGS PLC 3,571,429 ORDINARY SHARES OF £0.01 EACH FULLY PAID (BH452L4)(GB00BH452L44)

EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT USD550,000,000 FLOATING RATE GLOBAL NOTES DUE 13/03/2023, FULLY PAID (REGISTERED IN DENOMINATIONS OF USD1,000 EACH) (BLJP6L5)(US29874QEF72)

GOLD BULLION SECURITIES LD 65,000 GOLD BULLION SECURITIES (B00FHZ8)(GB00B00FHZ82)

HANETF ETC SECURITIES PLC 235,000 THE ROYAL MINT PHYSICAL GOLD ETC SECURITIES - USD (BKT7175)(XS2115336336)

HOMESERVE PLC BLOCK ADMISSION 150,000 ORDINARY SHARES OF 2 9/13P EACH, FULLY PAID (BYYTFB6)(GB00BYYTFB60)

HSBC BANK PLC GBP2,223,102 NOTES LINKED TO EUKAIROS INVESTMENTS LIMITED PREFERENCE SHARES SERIES 1611 DUE 12/03/2027 FULLY PAID (REGISTERED IN DENOMINATIONS OF GBP1.00 EACH) (BJ34584)(GB00BJ345848) GBP9,179,915 NOTES LINKED TO EUKAIROS INVESTMENTS LIMITED PREFERENCE SHARES SERIES 1612 DUE 12/03/2027 FULLY PAID (REGISTERED IN DENOMINATIONS OF GBP1.00 EACH) (BJ34595)(GB00BJ345954) GBP2,085,347 NOTES LINKED TO EUKAIROS INVESTMENTS LIMITED PREFERENCE SHARES SERIES 1613 DUE 12/03/2027 FULLY PAID (REGISTERED IN DENOMINATIONS OF GBP1.00 EACH) (BJ345B7)(GB00BJ345B76) GBP888,086 NOTES LINKED TO EUKAIROS INVESTMENTS LIMITED PREFERENCE SHARES SERIES 1614 DUE 12/03/2027 FULLY PAID (REGISTERED IN DENOMINATIONS OF GBP1.00 EACH) (BJ345C8)(GB00BJ345C83) GBP3,256,109 NOTES LINKED TO EUKAIROS INVESTMENTS LIMITED PREFERENCE SHARES SERIES 1616 DUE 12/03/2027 FULLY PAID (REPRESENTED BY NOTES TO BEARER OF GBP1.00 EACH) (BJP4VT5)(XS2101311756) GBP2,344,293 NOTES LINKED TO EUKAIROS INVESTMENTS LIMITED PREFERENCE SHARES SERIES 1624 DUE 12/03/2027 FULLY PAID (REPRESENTED BY NOTES TO BEARER OF GBP1.00 EACH) (BJBKDQ8)(XS2106559052)

INTERNATIONAL FINANCE CORPORATION ZAR1,000,000,000 ZERO COUPON NOTES DUE 13/03/2040 FULLY PAID (REGISTERED IN DENOMINATIONS OF ZAR2,000,000 EACH) (BJP4VV7)(XS2128502411)

INVESCO PHYSICAL MARKETS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY 1,487,715 INVESCO PHYSICAL GOLD ETC CERTIFICATES, FULLY PAID (B599TV6)(IE00B579F325) 3,000 INVESCO PHYSICAL PALLADIUM ETC CERTIFICATES FULLY PAID (B40K2X4)(IE00B4LJS984) 6,500 INVESCO PHYSICAL PLATINUM ETC CERTIFICATES FULLY PAID (B417C89)(IE00B40QP990)

ISHARES PHYSICAL METALS PLC 191,000 ISHARES PHYSICAL PLATINUM ETC FULLY PAID GBP (B4LV388)(IE00B4LHWP62) 1,569,348 ISHARES GOLD ETC FULLY PAID GBP (B4R1D93)(IE00B4ND3602)

MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC BLOCK ADMISSION 110,000 ORDINARY SHARES OF 5P EACH, FULLY PAID (0808561)(GB0008085614)

PEMBROKE VCT PLC 6,863,308 B ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH; FULLY PAID (BQVC9S7)(GB00BQVC9S79)

S4 CAPITAL PLC 10,415,551 ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P EACH, FULLY PAID (BFZZM64)(GB00BFZZM640)

SG ISSUER GBP1,200,000 NOTES DUE 07/03/2030, FULLY PAID(REGISTERED IN DENOMINATIONS OF GBP1 EACH) (BG8HL34)(GB00BG8HL340) GBP15,000,000 NOTES DUE 08/03/2027, FULLY PAID(REGISTERED IN DENOMINATIONS OF GBP1 EACH) (BG8HLW3)(GB00BG8HLW30) GBP1,600,000 NOTES DUE 06/03/2028, FULLY PAID(REGISTERED IN DENOMINATIONS OF GBP1 EACH) (BG8HLB2)(GB00BG8HLB27)

SSE PLC 9,136,089 ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P EACH FULLY PAID (0790873)(GB0007908733)

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY CNY145,000,000 2.72% NOTES DUE 12/03/2027 FULLY PAID (REGISTERED IN DENOMINATIONS OF CNY1,000,000 EACH AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF CNY100,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF) (BJP4VW8)(XS2132468013)

WISDOMTREE COMMODITY SECURITIES LIMITED 48,100 WISDOMTREE BRENT CRUDE OIL 2X DAILY LEVERAGED FULLY PAID (BDD9QD9)(JE00BDD9QD91) 31,000 WISDOMTREE WHEAT 2X DAILY LEVERAGED FULLY PAID (BDD9QC8)(JE00BDD9QC84) 26,000 WISDOMTREE PETROLEUM 2X DAILY LEVERAGED FULLY PAID (BDD9Q73)(JE00BDD9Q733) 101,800 WISDOMTREE WTI CRUDE OIL 2X DAILY LEVERAGED FULLY PAID (BDD9Q84)(JE00BDD9Q840) 6,200 WISDOMTREE WHEAT 3X DAILY LEVERAGED FULLY PAID (BYQY810)(JE00BYQY8102) 8,200 WISDOMTREE SUGAR 3X DAILY LEVERAGED FULLY PAID (BYQY7H9)(JE00BYQY7H96) 35,000 ETFS 3X DAILY SHORT NICKEL FULLY PAID (BYQY5Q4)(JE00BYQY5Q48) 31,000 WISDOMTREE BRENT CRUDE OIL 1X DAILY SHORT FULLY PAID (B78DPL5)(JE00B78DPL57) 3,000 ETFS 1X DAILY SHORT NICKEL FULLY PAID (B24DKJ7)(JE00B24DKJ77) 200 WISDOMTREE NATURAL GAS 1X DAILY SHORT FULLY PAID (B24DKH5)(JE00B24DKH53) 50,500 WISDOMTREE WTI CRUDE OIL 1X DAILY SHORT FULLY PAID (B24DK97)(JE00B24DK975) 22,900 WISDOMTREE SUGAR 2X DAILY LEVERAGED FULLY PAID (B2NFTW0)(JE00B2NFTW01) 24,000 WISDOMTREE PRECIOUS METALS CLASS UNDATED LIMITED RECOURSE SECURED DEBT SECURITIES OF USD1.2481050 IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT EACH (WISDOMTREE PRECIOUS METALS INDEX SECURITIES) FULLY PAID (B15KYF4)(GB00B15KYF40) 68,000 WISDOMTREE PETROLEUM CLASS UNDATED LIMITED RECOURSE SECURED DEBT SECURITIES OF USD4.5663270 IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT EACH (WISDOMTREE PETROLEUM INDEX SECURITIES), FULLY PAID (B15KYC1)(GB00B15KYC19) 3,000 WISDOMTREE LEAD, FULLY PAID (B2QY043)(JE00B2QY0436) 62,000 WISDOMTREE HEATING OIL CLASS UNDATED LIMITED RECOURSE SECURED DEBT SECURITIES OF USD3.00 IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT EACH (WISDOMTREE HEATING OIL INDIVIDUAL SECURITIES) FULLY PAID (B15KXY6)(GB00B15KXY63) 3,861,100 WISDOMTREE WTI CRUDE OIL CLASS UNDATED LIMITED RECOURSE SECURED DEBT SECURITIES OF USD5.00 IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT EACH (WISDOMTREE WTI CRUDE OIL INDIVIDUAL SECURITIES) FULLY PAID (B15KXV3)(GB00B15KXV33)

WISDOMTREE FOREIGN EXCHANGE LIMITED 3,000 WISDOMTREE SHORT EUR LONG GBP 5X DAILY FULLY PAID (BMM1XN8)(JE00BMM1XN82)

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY 4,700 WISDOMTREE DAX 30 3X DAILY LEVERAGED DUE 30/11/2062 FULLY PAID (B878KX5)(IE00B878KX55) 55,000 WISDOMTREE NATURAL GAS 3X DAILY SHORT DUE 30/11/2062, FULLY PAID (B76BRD7)(IE00B76BRD76) 7,540 WISDOMTREE GILTS 10Y 3X DAILY LEVERAGED FULLY PAID (BNQ4X85)(IE00BKS8QQ35) 50,000 WISDOMTREE WTI CRUDE OIL 3X DAILY SHORT DUE 30/11/2062, FULLY PAID (B7SX5Y8)(IE00B7SX5Y86) 70,000 WISDOMTREE DAX 30 3X DAILY SHORT DUE 30/11/2062 FULLY PAID (B8GKPP9)(IE00B8GKPP93) 30,000 WISDOMTREE FTSE MIB 3X DAILY LEVERAGED DUE 30/11/2062 FULLY PAID (B8NB306)(IE00B8NB3063) 45,000 WISDOMTREE BRENT CRUDE OIL PRE-ROLL DUE 30/11/2062 FULLY PAID (BWBXQD6)(IE00BVFZGD11) 550,000 WISDOMTREE S&P 500 3X DAILY SHORT DUE 30/11/2062 FULLY PAID (B8K7KM8)(IE00B8K7KM88) 5,100 WISDOMTREE FTSE 100 3X DAILY LEVERAGED DUE 30/11/2062 FULLY PAID (B88D299)(IE00B88D2999)

WISDOMTREE OIL SECURITIES LIMITED 302 WISDOMTREE BRENT CRUDE OIL 1YR SECURITIES FULLY PAID (B1YN4R6)(JE00B1YN4R61) 496,300 WISDOMTREE BRENT CRUDE OIL 1MTH SECURITIES FULLY PAID (B0CTWC0)(GB00B0CTWC01)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Operations at the LSE on 020 7797 4310.