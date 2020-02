London Stock Exchange : Admission to Trading - 25/02/2020

NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - XLON

25/02/2020 - 08:00

The following securities are admitted to trading on the LSE with effect from the time and date of this notice

CITY OF GOTHENBURG SEK1,000,000,000 FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 25/02/2027 FULLY PAID (REPRESENTED BY NOTES TO BEARER OF SEK2,000,000 EACH AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF SEK1,000,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF UP TO AND INCLUDING SEK3,000,000) (BLGM4F9)(XS2125028808) SEK500,000,000 0.373% NOTES DUE 25/02/2025 FULLY PAID (REPRESENTED BY NOTES TO BEARER OF SEK2,000,000 EACH AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF SEK1,000,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF UP TO AND INCLUDING SEK3,000,000) (BLGM3T6)(XS2125030614)

CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB FINANCE (GUERNSEY) LIMITED USD550,000 INDEX LINKED REDEMPTION NOTES DUE 24/02/2023, FULLY PAID (REPRESENTED BY NOTES TO BEARER OF USD10,000 EACH) (BLGL2K7)(XS1974200146)

DB ETC PLC 225,000 XTRACKERS PHYSICAL GOLD GBP HEDGED ETC SECURITIES DUE 2061 FULLY PAID (B68FL05)(GB00B68FL050)

EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT TRY100,000,000 ZERO COUPON NOTES DUE 26/01/2026 FULLY PAID (REGISTERED IN DENOMINATIONS OF TRY1,000 EACH) (BKLV971)(XS2034314224)

HITACHI CAPITAL (UK) PLC GBP100,000,000 1.228% NOTES DUE 25/02/2022, FULLY PAID (REPRESENTED BY NOTES TO BEARER OF GBP100,000 EACH) (BLGL2J6)(XS2123086840)

INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK IDR500,000,000,000 7.875% NOTES DUE 14/03/2023 FULLY PAID; (REGISTERED IN DENOMINATIONS OF IDR10,000,000 EACH AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES THEREOF) (BYSXRG3)(XS1377496457)

INVESCO PHYSICAL MARKETS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY 7,500 INVESCO PHYSICAL PLATINUM ETC CERTIFICATES FULLY PAID (B417C89)(IE00B40QP990) 113,000 INVESCO PHYSICAL GOLD ETC CERTIFICATES, FULLY PAID (B599TV6)(IE00B579F325)

ISHARES PHYSICAL METALS PLC 2,391,900 ISHARES SILVER ETC FULLY PAID GBP (B425ZM7)(IE00B4NCWG09) 50,000 ISHARES PHYSICAL PLATINUM ETC FULLY PAID GBP (B4LV388)(IE00B4LHWP62) 459,602 ISHARES GOLD ETC FULLY PAID GBP (B4R1D93)(IE00B4ND3602)

NATWEST MARKETS PLC USD49,000,000 FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 25/02/2025 FULLY PAID (REPRESENTED BY NOTES TO BEARER OF USD250,000 EACH) (BLGL2H4)(XS2124966859)

WISDOMTREE COMMODITY SECURITIES LIMITED 1,974,000 WISDOMTREE WTI CRUDE OIL 1X DAILY SHORT FULLY PAID (B24DK97)(JE00B24DK975) 9,500 WISDOMTREE GOLD 2X DAILY LEVERAGED FULLY PAID (B2NFTL9)(JE00B2NFTL95) 45,000 WISDOMTREE COFFEE 3X DAILY LEVERAGED FULLY PAID (BYQY3Z9)(JE00BYQY3Z98) 60,000 WISDOMTREE WTI CRUDE OIL CLASS UNDATED LIMITED RECOURSE SECURED DEBT SECURITIES OF USD5.00 IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT EACH (WISDOMTREE WTI CRUDE OIL INDIVIDUAL SECURITIES) FULLY PAID (B15KXV3)(GB00B15KXV33) 12,100 WISDOMTREE WHEAT 3X DAILY LEVERAGED FULLY PAID (BYQY810)(JE00BYQY8102) 18,900 ETFS 3X DAILY LONG NICKEL FULLY PAID (BYQY5X1)(JE00BYQY5X15) 32,000 WISDOMTREE COCOA 2X DAILY LEVERAGED FULLY PAID (B2NFV80)(JE00B2NFV803) 310,200 WISDOMTREE COFFEE 2X DAILY LEVERAGED FULLY PAID (B2NFTD1)(JE00B2NFTD12) 242,000 WISDOMTREE LEAN HOGS CLASS UNDATED LIMITED RECOURSE SECURED DEBT SECURITIES OF USD0.50 IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT EACH (WISDOMTREE LEAN HOGS INDIVIDUAL SECURITIES) FULLY PAID (B15KXZ7)(GB00B15KXZ70) 77,800 GOLD CLASS UNDATED LIMITED RECOURSE SECURED DEBT SECURITIES OF USD.00 IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT EACH (ETFS GOLD INDIVIDUAL SECURITIES) FULLY PAID (B15KXX5)(GB00B15KXX56) 259,300 WISDOMTREE WHEAT CLASS UNDATED LIMITED RECOURSE SECURED DEBT SECURITIES OF USD0.25 IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT EACH (WISDOMTREE WHEAT INDIVIDUAL SECURITIES) FULLY PAID (B15KY76)(GB00B15KY765) 146,000 WISDOMTREE ALUMINIUM UNDATED LIMITED RECOURSE SECURED DEBT SECURITIES OF USD1.00 IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT EACH (WISDOMTREE ALUMINIUM INDIVIDUAL SECURITIES) FULLY PAID (B15KXN5)(GB00B15KXN58) 8,500 WISDOMTREE WHEAT 2X DAILY LEVERAGED FULLY PAID (BDD9QC8)(JE00BDD9QC84) 30,000 WISDOMTREE ENERGY CLASS UNDATED LIMITED RECOURSE SECURED DEBT SECURITIES OF USD4.7002820 IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT EACH (WISDOMTREE ENERGY INDEX SECURITIES), FULLY PAID (B15KYB0)(GB00B15KYB02) 50,000 ETFS 2X DAILY LONG ALUMINIUM FULLY PAID (B2NFTC0)(JE00B2NFTC05) 2,000 ETFS 2X DAILY LONG NICKEL FULLY PAID (BDD9QB7)(JE00BDD9QB77) 40,000 WISDOMTREE BRENT CRUDE OIL FULLY PAID (B78CGV9)(JE00B78CGV99) 1,000 WISDOMTREE NATURAL GAS 1X DAILY SHORT FULLY PAID (B24DKH5)(JE00B24DKH53) 20,000 WISDOMTREE GOLD 1X DAILY SHORT FULLY PAID (B24DKC0)(JE00B24DKC09) 9,500 WISDOMTREE SUGAR CLASS UNDATED LIMITED RECOURSE SECURED DEBT SECURITIES OF USD3.00 IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT EACH (WISDOMTREE SUGAR INDIVIDUAL SECURITIES), FULLY PAID (B15KY65)(GB00B15KY658) 29,200 WISDOMTREE PLATINUM 2X DAILY LEVERAGED FULLY PAID (B2NFV13)(JE00B2NFV134) 8,000 WISDOMTREE WTI CRUDE OIL 2X DAILY LEVERAGED FULLY PAID (BDD9Q84)(JE00BDD9Q840)

WISDOMTREE FOREIGN EXCHANGE LIMITED 3,000 WISDOMTREE SHORT EUR LONG USD 5X DAILY FULLY PAID (BMM1WH5)(JE00BMM1WH57) 2,000 WISDOMTREE SHORT GBP LONG USD, FULLY PAID (B68GRJ9)(JE00B68GRJ90)

WISDOMTREE HEDGED METAL SECURITIES LIMITED 250,000 WISDOMTREE PHYSICAL GOLD - GBP DAILY HEDGED FULLY PAID (B7VG2M1)(JE00B7VG2M16)

WISDOMTREE METAL SECURITIES LIMITED 98,000 WISDOMTREE PHYSICAL GOLD SECURITIES, FULLY PAID (B1VS377)(JE00B1VS3770) 3,000 WISDOMTREE PHYSICAL PALLADIUM SECURITIES, FULLY PAID (B1VS300)(JE00B1VS3002) 14,000 ETFS PHYSICAL SWISS GOLD , FULLY PAID (B588CD7)(JE00B588CD74) 8,000 PHYSICAL PLATINUM SECURITIES FULLY PAID (B1VS2W5)(JE00B1VS2W53) 523,000 PHYSICAL SILVER SECURITIES FULLY PAID (B1VS333)(JE00B1VS3333)

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY 680,000 WISDOMTREE NASDAQ 100 3X DAILY SHORT DUE 30/11/2062 FULLY PAID (B8VZVH3)(IE00B8VZVH32) 2,000 WISDOMTREE PALLADIUM 2X DAILY LEVERAGED DUE 30/11/2062 FULLY PAID (B94QLN6)(IE00B94QLN63) 7,400 WISDOMTREE FTSE MIB BANKS DUE 30/11/2062 FULLY PAID (BF0SJ78)(IE00BYMB4Q22) 70,000 WISDOMTREE WTI CRUDE OIL 3X DAILY SHORT DUE 30/11/2062, FULLY PAID (B7SX5Y8)(IE00B7SX5Y86) 40,000,000 WISDOMTREE NATURAL GAS 3X DAILY LEVERAGED DUE 30/11/2062, FULLY PAID (B8VC806)(IE00B8VC8061) 35,000 WISDOMTREE NATURAL GAS 3X DAILY SHORT DUE 30/11/2062, FULLY PAID (B76BRD7)(IE00B76BRD76) 12,000 WISDOMTREE BRENT CRUDE OIL 3X DAILY LEVERAGE DAILY ETP SECURITIES DUE 30/11/2062 FULLY PAID (BDB6P13)(IE00BYTYHS72) 20,600 WISDOMTREE GOLD 3X DAILY SHORT ETP SECURITIES DUE 30/11/2062, FULLY PAID (B6X4BP2)(IE00B6X4BP29) 800 WISDOMTREE NASDAQ 100 3X DAILY LEVERAGED DUE 30/11/2062 FULLY PAID (B8W5C57)(IE00B8W5C578)

WISDOMTREE OIL SECURITIES LIMITED 85,800 WISDOMTREE BRENT CRUDE OIL 1MTH SECURITIES FULLY PAID (B0CTWC0)(GB00B0CTWC01) 13,000 WTI OIL SECURITIES FULLY PAID (B0CTWK8)(GB00B0CTWK84)

