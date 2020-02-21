London Stock Exchange : Admission to Trading and First Day of Dealings

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES, ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR THEIR RESPECTIVE TERRITORIES OR POSSESSIONS, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

21 February 2020

Nippon Active Value Fund PLC

(the 'Company')

Admission to Trading and First Day of Dealings

Nippon Active Value Fund plc is pleased to announce the commencement of dealings in its Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each at 8.00 am today on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The Ordinary Shares will trade under the ticker 'NAVF'.

As announced on 19 February 2020, the Company successfully raised gross proceeds of £103 million through the Initial Placing, Offer for Subscription and Intermediaries Offer (the 'Issue') of 103,000,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 100 pence per Ordinary Share.

The Company's issued share capital immediately following Admission will comprise 103,000,001 Ordinary Shares and this is the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Further to the publication of the Company's supplementary prospectus on 13 February 2020, the Company confirms that on Admission, Rosenwald Associates, which includes, inter alia, Dalton Clients, will, in aggregate, hold 41,560,001 Ordinary Shares. This holding represents approximately 40.3 per cent of the Company's issued capital immediately following Admission.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the prospectus and supplementary prospectus published by the Company on 7 January 2020 and 13 February 2020 respectively.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Nippon Active Value Fund Plc Company Secretary +44 207 653 9690 Shore Capital Corporate Advisory: Robert Finlay Patrick Castle Hugo Masefield +44 20 7408 4090 Sales and Corporate Broking: Adam Gill Matthew Kinkead Henry Willcocks Fiona Conroy

