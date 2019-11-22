London Stock Exchange : Agenda of the Board of Directors

Log in
11/22/2019 | 02:07am EST
RNS Reach Story
Agenda of the Board of Directors
Released 07:00 22-Nov-2019



RNS Number : 3390U
PJSC Inter RAO UES
22 November 2019

Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting of Inter RAO

Moscow, November 22, 2019 -Public Joint Stock Company 'Inter RAO UES' ('Inter RAO', 'Company', ticker on MOEX: IRAO), the largest diversified utilities holding in Russia, announces the agenda of the Board of Directors meeting to be held on December 20, 2019 by absentee voting.

The agenda of the Board of Directors meeting:

1. Approval of the Regulations on the procedure of procurement of goods, works, services of Inter RAO in new edition.

The foregoing information is disclosed in compliance with the Securities Act of the Russian Federation.

For further information, please contact Inter RAO:

Larisa Sadovnikova Head of Investor Relations

+7 495 664-88-40 (ext. 2068) sadovnikova_lv@interrao.ru

Nikolay Gorelov Press Secretary

+7 495 664-88-40 (ext. 2010) gorelov_nv@interrao.ru

Svetlana Sidelnikova Head of Corporate Relations and Antitrust Compliance

+7 495 664-88-40 (ext.2081) chuchaeva_sy@interrao.ru

Inter RAO is a diversified utilities holding headquartered in Moscow and managing assets in different countries. The company produces and sells electric energy and heat, trades energy on the international market, and engineers, designs and builds generating assets. Inter RAO Group owns and operates approximately 32.9GW of installed power generating capacity. Inter RAO corporate strategy is focused on making the company a global energy enterprise and a key player in the international energy market.

For further information see www.interrao.ru


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRABTBFTMBJTMRL
