London Stock Exchange : Agenda of the Board of Directors

Agenda of the Board of Directors

Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting of Inter RAO

Moscow, November

22

, 201

9

-

Public Joint Stock Company 'Inter RAO UES' ('Inter RAO', 'Company', ticker on MOEX: IRAO

)

, the largest diversified utilities holding in Russia, announces the agenda of the Board of Directors meeting to be held on December 20 , 201 9 by absentee voting .

The agenda of the Board of Directors meeting:

1. Approval of the Regulations on the procedure of procurement of goods, works, services of Inter RAO in new edition.

The foregoing information is disclosed in compliance with the Securities Act of the Russian Federation.

