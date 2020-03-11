Log in
London Stock Exchange : Al Waseelah Plc Profit Payment Announcement

03/11/2020
RNS Reach Story
-
Al Waseelah Plc Profit Payment Announcement
Released 07:45 11-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 7425F
Al Waseelah plc
11 March 2020

Official Announcement

Al Waseelah Plc profit payment announcement

Al Waseelah Plc 2018-F2 ISIN - GB00BFWYM426 5 year 6.25% (the 'Certificates')

Al Waseelah Plc is pleased to announce that as part of the usual twice-yearly profit payment commitment, the Certificates remitted funds to investors on 11 March 2020.

Capitalised terms used but not defined herein have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Notes as set out in the Pricing Supplement dated 11 September 2018 relating to the Notes.

Notes to editors

Bedford Row Capital Advisers (BRCA) acted as lead manager for Al Waseelah Plc.

About Bedford Row Capital Advisers Ltd

Bedford Row Capital Advisers is a specialist lead manager for asset-backed securities.

info@bedfordrowcapital.com

+44 (0) 115 905 2865

www.bedfordrowcapital.com

About Al Waseelah Plc

ir@alwaseelah.co

+44 (0) 207 030 4935

www.alwaseelah.co


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRAGPUWCWUPUUMG
Al Waseelah Plc Profit Payment Announcement - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 07:46:04 UTC
