News : Companies
London Stock Exchange : Allergan plc 38.5b

02/10/2020 | 06:28am EST
Regulatory Story
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC - IRSH
Allergan plc 38.5b
Released 11:22 10-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5005C
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
10 February 2020
Ap27

FORM 38.5(b)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS,
OR WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS BUT NOT DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt principal trader

J.P Morgan Securities LLC

Company dealt in

Allergan plc

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)

Ordinary Share

Date of dealing

7 February 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 2)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

4,991,552 1.52

4,345,143 1.32

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

4,324,954 1.32

4,150,289 1.26

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

325,300 0.10

10,000 0.00

Total

9,641,806 2.94

8,505,432 2.58

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 2)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap28 3. DEALINGS (Note 3)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 4)

Purchases

Sales

100

172

101

400

1,076

100

800

435

300

100

88

500

100

100

183

200

200

1,099

373

1,380

691

272

300

100

1,122

1,174

406

100

100

200

54

251

400

71,601

2

7,800

196.0200 USD

197.0500 USD

197.0892 USD

197.1312 USD

197.1449 USD

197.1559 USD

197.1713 USD

197.1826 USD

197.1967 USD

197.2121 USD

197.2200 USD

197.2320 USD

197.2400 USD

197.3850 USD

197.4064 USD

197.4600 USD

197.4650 USD

197.4653 USD

197.4687 USD

197.4722 USD

197.4780 USD

197.4781 USD

197.4850 USD

197.4900 USD

197.5013 USD

197.5096 USD

197.5116 USD

197.5150 USD

197.5300 USD

196.0200 USD

196.4300 USD

196.4956 USD

196.5086 USD

197.0500 USD

197.2200 USD

197.4700 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 5)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 6)

Price per unit

(Note 4)

Equity Swaps

Long

100

196.0200 USD

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 4)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 4)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

Nature of transaction

(Note 7)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 4)

Ap29 4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.Is a Supplemental Form 38.5(b) attached? (Note 8) YES

Date of disclosure

10 February 2020

Contact name

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number

020 7742 7407

Name of offeree/offeror with which connected

Allergan plc

Nature of connection (Note 9)

Financial Advisor to Allergan plc

Ap31

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 38.5(b)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 38.5(b)) OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name,

e.g. call option

Written or purchased

Number of relevant securities to which the option or derivative relates

Exercise price (Note 2)

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Put Option

Put Option

Call Option

Call Option

Call Option

Written

Written

Written

Purchased

Purchased

300,000

5,000

10,000

20,000

300

150.00

140.00

170.00

185.00

190.00

American

American

American

American

American

19JUN20

19JUN20

21FEB20

21FEB20

21FEB20

Notes

1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rules 8 and

38.5 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEFBLFFBLLLBBB
Allergan plc 38.5b - RNS

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
