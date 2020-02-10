|
London Stock Exchange : Allergan plc 38.5b
02/10/2020 | 06:28am EST
RNS Number : 5005C
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
10 February 2020
Ap27
FORM 38.5(b)
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS,
OR WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS BUT NOT DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
Name of exempt principal trader
|
J.P Morgan Securities LLC
|
Company dealt in
|
Allergan plc
|
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)
|
Ordinary Share
|
Date of dealing
|
7 February 2020
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 2)
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 2)
|
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
4,991,552 1.52
|
4,345,143 1.32
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
4,324,954 1.32
|
4,150,289 1.26
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
325,300 0.10
|
10,000 0.00
|
Total
|
9,641,806 2.94
|
8,505,432 2.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of relevant security:
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
|
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
|
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ap28
3. DEALINGS (Note 3)
(a) Purchases and sales
|
Purchase/sale
|
Number of relevant securities
|
Price per unit (Note 4)
|
Purchases
Sales
|
100
172
101
400
1,076
100
800
435
300
100
88
500
100
100
183
200
200
1,099
373
1,380
691
272
300
100
1,122
1,174
406
100
100
200
54
251
400
71,601
2
7,800
|
196.0200 USD
197.0500 USD
197.0892 USD
197.1312 USD
197.1449 USD
197.1559 USD
197.1713 USD
197.1826 USD
197.1967 USD
197.2121 USD
197.2200 USD
197.2320 USD
197.2400 USD
197.3850 USD
197.4064 USD
197.4600 USD
197.4650 USD
197.4653 USD
197.4687 USD
197.4722 USD
197.4780 USD
197.4781 USD
197.4850 USD
197.4900 USD
197.5013 USD
197.5096 USD
197.5116 USD
197.5150 USD
197.5300 USD
196.0200 USD
196.4300 USD
196.4956 USD
196.5086 USD
197.0500 USD
197.2200 USD
197.4700 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|
Product name,
e.g. CFD
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 5)
|
Number of relevant securities
(Note 6)
|
Price per unit
(Note 4)
|
Equity Swaps
|
Long
|
100
|
196.0200 USD
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
|
Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)
|
Exercise price
|
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
|
Expiry date
|
Option money paid/received per unit (Note 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) Exercising
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per unit (Note 4)
|
|
|
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 7)
|
Details
|
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 4)
|
|
|
Ap29
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.Is a Supplemental Form 38.5(b) attached? (Note 8) YES
|
Date of disclosure
|
10 February 2020
|
Contact name
|
Alwyn Basch
|
Telephone number
|
020 7742 7407
|
Name of offeree/offeror with which connected
|
Allergan plc
|
Nature of connection (Note 9)
|
Financial Advisor to Allergan plc
Ap31
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 38.5(b)
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
(This form should be attached to Form 38.5(b)) OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Written or purchased
|
Number of relevant securities to which the option or derivative relates
|
Exercise price (Note 2)
|
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
|
Expiry date
|
Put Option
Put Option
Call Option
Call Option
Call Option
|
Written
Written
Written
Purchased
Purchased
|
300,000
5,000
10,000
20,000
300
|
150.00
140.00
170.00
185.00
190.00
|
American
American
American
American
American
|
19JUN20
19JUN20
21FEB20
21FEB20
21FEB20
Notes
1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.
2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated.
For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rules 8 and
38.5 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com
.
END
ISEFBLFFBLLLBBB
Close
Allergan plc 38.5b - RNS
|
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
|
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved
Disclaimer
LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 11:27:11 UTC
|
|