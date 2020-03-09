Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Allergan plc 38.5b

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 07:33am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC - IRSH
Allergan plc 38.5b
Released 11:31 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 4507F
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
09 March 2020
Ap27

FORM 38.5(b)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS, OR WITH RECOGNISED
INTERMEDIARY STATUS BUT NOT DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt principal trader

J.P Morgan Securities LLC

Company dealt in

Allergan plc

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)

Ordinary Share

Date of dealing

6 March 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 2)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

5,514,506 1.68

3,936,342 1.20

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

3,957,145 1.20

4,754,823 1.45

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

305,000 0.09

0 0.00

Total

9,776,651 2.97

8,691,165 2.65

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 2)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap28 3. DEALINGS (Note 3)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 4)

Purchases

Sales

20

250,000

100

115

100

276

10

100

10

40

40

38

100

300

137

900

300

136

1

176

36

36

223

107

11,244

137

176

100

94

47

28,536

100

1,032

24

16,539

10,391

24

1,516

129,607

33,818

5,497

40

37

20

20

37

101

200

100

100

37

100

100

832

100

342

200

5,926

168

75

115

703

315

330

5,869

120

200

200

672

100

200

2,463

9

50

100

100

370

100

100

100

46

50

50

40

250,000

100

100

100

100

400

100

100

33

50

100

100

100

1

100

100

100

100

100

100

129,607

4

50

3

69

75

3

40

30

10

12

20

66

66

100

133

66

66

66

100

100

67

66

200

22

100

100

66

133

133

66

66

66

100

100

66

66

133

66

28

18

66

100

200

1,510

207

9

189.8200 USD

189.8700 USD

190.1000 USD

190.1400 USD

190.1650 USD

190.2100 USD

190.2200 USD

190.2250 USD

190.2300 USD

190.2700 USD

190.2900 USD

190.3100 USD

190.3200 USD

190.3250 USD

190.3300 USD

190.3400 USD

190.3450 USD

190.3500 USD

190.3600 USD

190.3700 USD

190.3900 USD

190.4000 USD

190.4100 USD

190.4200 USD

190.4265 USD

190.4300 USD

190.4400 USD

190.4600 USD

190.4700 USD

190.4800 USD

190.4985 USD

190.5000 USD

190.5610 USD

190.6100 USD

190.6365 USD

190.7018 USD

190.7500 USD

190.7865 USD

190.7869 USD

190.8576 USD

190.9273 USD

191.0030 USD

191.0700 USD

191.0900 USD

191.1000 USD

191.1300 USD

191.1700 USD

191.2050 USD

191.2100 USD

191.2300 USD

191.2500 USD

191.2900 USD

191.3500 USD

191.3806 USD

191.4000 USD

191.4400 USD

191.4600 USD

191.4658 USD

191.4869 USD

191.4900 USD

191.5000 USD

191.5100 USD

191.5200 USD

191.5300 USD

191.5314 USD

191.5400 USD

191.5550 USD

191.5600 USD

191.5700 USD

191.5900 USD

191.6100 USD

191.9500 USD

192.8900 USD

189.0814 USD

189.0841 USD

189.1666 USD

189.2700 USD

189.6377 USD

189.6378 USD

189.6541 USD

189.7698 USD

189.7887 USD

189.7956 USD

189.8200 USD

189.8700 USD

189.9078 USD

189.9915 USD

190.0549 USD

190.0567 USD

190.1044 USD

190.1940 USD

190.2311 USD

190.2367 USD

190.2822 USD

190.3228 USD

190.3547 USD

190.3624 USD

190.3700 USD

190.4527 USD

190.4890 USD

190.5479 USD

190.5608 USD

190.5691 USD

190.5709 USD

190.7869 USD

190.8100 USD

190.9155 USD

190.9467 USD

190.9476 USD

190.9879 USD

190.9928 USD

191.0030 USD

191.0322 USD

191.0485 USD

191.0608 USD

191.0610 USD

191.1304 USD

191.1362 USD

191.1803 USD

191.2117 USD

191.2478 USD

191.2602 USD

191.3234 USD

191.3311 USD

191.3464 USD

191.4034 USD

191.4106 USD

191.4244 USD

191.4606 USD

191.5067 USD

191.5170 USD

191.5338 USD

191.5370 USD

191.5376 USD

191.5474 USD

191.5518 USD

191.5560 USD

191.5778 USD

191.5855 USD

191.6166 USD

191.6355 USD

191.6396 USD

191.6583 USD

191.6800 USD

191.7250 USD

191.7442 USD

191.7600 USD

191.8524 USD

191.9350 USD

191.9500 USD

192.8900 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 5)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 6)

Price per unit

(USD) (Note 4)

Equity Swaps

Long

Short

20

40

129,607

90

189.8200

191.0030

190.7869

191.9500

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 4)

Equity Swaps

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 4)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

Nature of transaction

(Note 7)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 4)

Ap29 4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities
under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition
or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is
referenced. If none, this should be stated.Is a Supplemental Form 38.5(b) attached? (Note 8) YES

Date of disclosure

9 March 2020

Contact name

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number

020 7742 7407

Name of offeree/offeror with which connected

Allergan plc

Nature of connection (Note 9)

Financial Advisor to Allergan plc

Ap31

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 38.5(b)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 38.5(b)) OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product name,

e.g. call option

Written or purchased

Number of relevant securities to which the option or derivative relates

Exercise price (Note 2)

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Put Option

Put Option

Written

Written

300,000

5,000

150.00

140.00

American

American

19JUN20

19JUN20

Notes

1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs),
full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell
must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rules 8 and

38.5 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEBBGDXCDGDGGC
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Allergan plc 38.5b - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 11:32:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:56aParticipants Unable to Hack Unisys Stealth® Solution During Contest Held at RSA 2020 Conference
PR
07:56aCEL SCI : Initiates Development of Immunotherapy to Treat COVID-19 Coronavirus Infection
BU
07:53aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : NatWest offers loan repayment holidays to coronavirus-hit businesses
RE
07:53aPOWERLONG COMMERICAL MANAGEMENT : 2019 annual results announcement
PU
07:53aBLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:53aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
07:53aHFW Continues Growth With Promotions Across International Network And Industry Groups
PU
07:53aCOMMERZBANK : Post-stabilisation ESM 0.01% ? 2bn 2030
PU
07:53aAon to buy Willis for nearly $30 billion in insurance mega-deal
RE
07:52aCOLOPLAST A/S : - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 10
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices plunge by a third after Saudi Arabia launches output war
2Coronavirus shock and oil price fall pummel world stocks
3Coronavirus shock and oil price fall pummel world stocks
4Coronavirus shock and oil price fall pummel world stocks
5DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures sink by 5% down limit after crude rout

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group