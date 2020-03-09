London Stock Exchange : Allergan plc 38.5b

|
RNS Number : 4507F
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
09 March 2020
Ap27
FORM 38.5(b)
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS, OR WITH RECOGNISED
INTERMEDIARY STATUS BUT NOT DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
Name of exempt principal trader
|
J.P Morgan Securities LLC
|
Company dealt in
|
Allergan plc
|
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)
|
Ordinary Share
|
Date of dealing
|
6 March 2020
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 2)
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 2)
|
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
5,514,506 1.68
|
3,936,342 1.20
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
3,957,145 1.20
|
4,754,823 1.45
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
305,000 0.09
|
0 0.00
|
Total
|
9,776,651 2.97
|
8,691,165 2.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of relevant security:
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
|
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
|
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ap28
3. DEALINGS (Note 3)
(a) Purchases and sales
|
Purchase/sale
|
Number of relevant securities
|
Price per unit (Note 4)
|
Purchases
Sales
|
20
250,000
100
115
100
276
10
100
10
40
40
38
100
300
137
900
300
136
1
176
36
36
223
107
11,244
137
176
100
94
47
28,536
100
1,032
24
16,539
10,391
24
1,516
129,607
33,818
5,497
40
37
20
20
37
101
200
100
100
37
100
100
832
100
342
200
5,926
168
75
115
703
315
330
5,869
120
200
200
672
100
200
2,463
9
50
100
100
370
100
100
100
46
50
50
40
250,000
100
100
100
100
400
100
100
33
50
100
100
100
1
100
100
100
100
100
100
129,607
4
50
3
69
75
3
40
30
10
12
20
66
66
100
133
66
66
66
100
100
67
66
200
22
100
100
66
133
133
66
66
66
100
100
66
66
133
66
28
18
66
100
200
1,510
207
9
|
189.8200 USD
189.8700 USD
190.1000 USD
190.1400 USD
190.1650 USD
190.2100 USD
190.2200 USD
190.2250 USD
190.2300 USD
190.2700 USD
190.2900 USD
190.3100 USD
190.3200 USD
190.3250 USD
190.3300 USD
190.3400 USD
190.3450 USD
190.3500 USD
190.3600 USD
190.3700 USD
190.3900 USD
190.4000 USD
190.4100 USD
190.4200 USD
190.4265 USD
190.4300 USD
190.4400 USD
190.4600 USD
190.4700 USD
190.4800 USD
190.4985 USD
190.5000 USD
190.5610 USD
190.6100 USD
190.6365 USD
190.7018 USD
190.7500 USD
190.7865 USD
190.7869 USD
190.8576 USD
190.9273 USD
191.0030 USD
191.0700 USD
191.0900 USD
191.1000 USD
191.1300 USD
191.1700 USD
191.2050 USD
191.2100 USD
191.2300 USD
191.2500 USD
191.2900 USD
191.3500 USD
191.3806 USD
191.4000 USD
191.4400 USD
191.4600 USD
191.4658 USD
191.4869 USD
191.4900 USD
191.5000 USD
191.5100 USD
191.5200 USD
191.5300 USD
191.5314 USD
191.5400 USD
191.5550 USD
191.5600 USD
191.5700 USD
191.5900 USD
191.6100 USD
191.9500 USD
192.8900 USD
189.0814 USD
189.0841 USD
189.1666 USD
189.2700 USD
189.6377 USD
189.6378 USD
189.6541 USD
189.7698 USD
189.7887 USD
189.7956 USD
189.8200 USD
189.8700 USD
189.9078 USD
189.9915 USD
190.0549 USD
190.0567 USD
190.1044 USD
190.1940 USD
190.2311 USD
190.2367 USD
190.2822 USD
190.3228 USD
190.3547 USD
190.3624 USD
190.3700 USD
190.4527 USD
190.4890 USD
190.5479 USD
190.5608 USD
190.5691 USD
190.5709 USD
190.7869 USD
190.8100 USD
190.9155 USD
190.9467 USD
190.9476 USD
190.9879 USD
190.9928 USD
191.0030 USD
191.0322 USD
191.0485 USD
191.0608 USD
191.0610 USD
191.1304 USD
191.1362 USD
191.1803 USD
191.2117 USD
191.2478 USD
191.2602 USD
191.3234 USD
191.3311 USD
191.3464 USD
191.4034 USD
191.4106 USD
191.4244 USD
191.4606 USD
191.5067 USD
191.5170 USD
191.5338 USD
191.5370 USD
191.5376 USD
191.5474 USD
191.5518 USD
191.5560 USD
191.5778 USD
191.5855 USD
191.6166 USD
191.6355 USD
191.6396 USD
191.6583 USD
191.6800 USD
191.7250 USD
191.7442 USD
191.7600 USD
191.8524 USD
191.9350 USD
191.9500 USD
192.8900 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|
Product name,
e.g. CFD
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 5)
|
Number of relevant securities
(Note 6)
|
Price per unit
(USD) (Note 4)
|
Equity Swaps
|
Long
Short
|
20
40
129,607
90
|
189.8200
191.0030
190.7869
191.9500
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
|
Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)
|
Exercise price
|
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
|
Expiry date
|
Option money paid/received per unit (Note 4)
|
Equity Swaps
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) Exercising
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per unit (Note 4)
|
|
|
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 7)
|
Details
|
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 4)
|
|
|
Ap29
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities
under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition
or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is
referenced. If none, this should be stated.Is a Supplemental Form 38.5(b) attached? (Note 8) YES
|
Date of disclosure
|
9 March 2020
|
Contact name
|
Alwyn Basch
|
Telephone number
|
020 7742 7407
|
Name of offeree/offeror with which connected
|
Allergan plc
|
Nature of connection (Note 9)
|
Financial Advisor to Allergan plc
Ap31
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 38.5(b)
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
(This form should be attached to Form 38.5(b)) OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Written or purchased
|
Number of relevant securities to which the option or derivative relates
|
Exercise price (Note 2)
|
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
|
Expiry date
|
Put Option
Put Option
|
Written
Written
|
300,000
5,000
|
150.00
140.00
|
American
American
|
19JUN20
19JUN20
Notes
1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs),
full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell
must also be given on this form.
2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated.
For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rules 8 and
38.5 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom.
.
END
ISEBBGDXCDGDGGC
Allergan plc 38.5b - RNS
|
|
