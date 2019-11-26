Log in
London Stock Exchange : Alternative financing proposal for Eddie Stobart

0
11/26/2019 | 02:08am EST
Alternative financing proposal for Eddie Stobart
Released 07:00 26-Nov-2019



RNS Number : 6581U
TVFB (3) Limited
26 November 2019

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via the Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

26 November 2019

TVFB (3) Limited

('TVFB')

Alternative financing proposal for the recapitalisation of Eddie Stobart Logistics plc

TVFB (a company controlled by Andrew Tinkler) notes the announcement by Eddie Stobart Logistics plc ('ESL') on 14 November 2019 setting out details, inter alia, of the proposed arrangements entered into with DBay Advisers Ltd ('DBay Proposals').

TVFB has now had the opportunity to review the terms of the DBay Proposals and strongly believes that these proposals are not in the best interests of ESL shareholders.

TVFB has been developing an alternative proposal ('Alternative Proposal'), which it believes is considerably more advantageous to ESL's shareholders and also its lenders, and which has been submitted to ESL and its advisers. A major component of this Alternative Proposal includes an equity fundraising from new investors and existing ESL shareholders of up to £70 million to deleverage its balance sheet and restore liquidity, thereby immediately returning ESL to a much healthier financial position. TVFB already has significant commitments towards the equity funding, including a significant amount to be provided by Andrew Tinkler (who was CEO of ESL until 2014).

TVFB believes it has identified and can fix the issues that have contributed to the profits decline seen in the core transport business in recent years. TVFB has prepared a detailed business plan, which shows the effect of various initiatives it proposes ESL should implement, and is confident that operating margins and growth can return to the levels last seen when Andrew Tinkler stepped down as CEO.

TVFB is continuing its discussions with institutional and other investors in relation to its Alternative Proposal.

Contacts

TVFB (3) Limited 01228 648 945

Andrew Tinkler

Zeus Capital Limited 020 3829 5600

John Goold

Whitman Howard Limited 020 7659 1234

Nick Lovering

Greenbrook PR (media enquiries) 020 7952 2000

Katarina Sallerfors, John Hamlin

Notes to Editors

Andrew Tinkler was CEO of ESL between 2004 and 2014. During the period 2004 to 2014 the revenues of ESL grew from £112 million to £500 million. In the same period, EBIT increased from a loss of £10 million in 2004 to an EBIT profit of over £33 million in the core transport business (and excluded any material property related profits).

General Notes

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by law or regulation and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws or regulations of any such jurisdiction.

Zeus Capital Limited ('Zeus'), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting as financial adviser for TVFB and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than TVFB for providing the protections afforded to clients of Zeus, nor for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to herein.

Whitman Howard Limited ('Whitman Howard'), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting as financial adviser for TVFB and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than TVFB for providing the protections afforded to clients of Whitman Howard, nor for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to herein.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRAGLBDBXDDBGCL
Alternative financing proposal for Eddie Stobart - RNS

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 07:07:05 UTC
