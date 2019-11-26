London Stock Exchange : Alternative financing proposal for Eddie Stobart

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

26 November 2019

TVFB (3) Limited

('TVFB')

Alternative financing proposal for the recapitalisation of Eddie Stobart Logistics plc

TVFB (a company controlled by Andrew Tinkler) notes the announcement by Eddie Stobart Logistics plc ('ESL') on 14 November 2019 setting out details, inter alia, of the proposed arrangements entered into with DBay Advisers Ltd ('DBay Proposals').

TVFB has now had the opportunity to review the terms of the DBay Proposals and strongly believes that these proposals are not in the best interests of ESL shareholders.

TVFB has been developing an alternative proposal ('Alternative Proposal'), which it believes is considerably more advantageous to ESL's shareholders and also its lenders, and which has been submitted to ESL and its advisers. A major component of this Alternative Proposal includes an equity fundraising from new investors and existing ESL shareholders of up to £70 million to deleverage its balance sheet and restore liquidity, thereby immediately returning ESL to a much healthier financial position. TVFB already has significant commitments towards the equity funding, including a significant amount to be provided by Andrew Tinkler (who was CEO of ESL until 2014).

TVFB believes it has identified and can fix the issues that have contributed to the profits decline seen in the core transport business in recent years. TVFB has prepared a detailed business plan, which shows the effect of various initiatives it proposes ESL should implement, and is confident that operating margins and growth can return to the levels last seen when Andrew Tinkler stepped down as CEO.

TVFB is continuing its discussions with institutional and other investors in relation to its Alternative Proposal.

Contacts

TVFB (3) Limited 01228 648 945

Andrew Tinkler

Zeus Capital Limited 020 3829 5600

John Goold

Whitman Howard Limited 020 7659 1234

Nick Lovering

Greenbrook PR (media enquiries) 020 7952 2000

Katarina Sallerfors, John Hamlin

Notes to Editors

Andrew Tinkler was CEO of ESL between 2004 and 2014. During the period 2004 to 2014 the revenues of ESL grew from £112 million to £500 million. In the same period, EBIT increased from a loss of £10 million in 2004 to an EBIT profit of over £33 million in the core transport business (and excluded any material property related profits).

General Notes

