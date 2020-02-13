|
London Stock Exchange : Amendment - Official List Notice
02/13/2020
RNS Number : 8176C
Official List
13 February 2020
|
NOTICE OF AMENDMENTS TO THE OFFICIAL LIST
|
13/02/2020 08:00
|
The Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') hereby amends the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:-
|
|
Security Description
|
Listing Category
|
ISIN
|
Issuer Name: Keystone Investment Trust Plc
|
Ordinary Shares of 50p each; fully paid
|
Premium Equity Closed Ended Investment Funds
|
GB0004912068 ●
|
These should now appear as:
Issuer Name: Keystone Investment Trust Plc
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each; fully paid
|
Premium Equity Closed Ended Investment Funds
|
GB00BK96BB68 ●
If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.
|
Notes
|
●Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.
#Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange.
∼Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange.
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange.
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice.
.
Amendment - Official List Notice - RNS
|
|
|
|