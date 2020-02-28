London Stock Exchange : Announcement on each Trading Day

Announcement on each Trading Day
Purchase of the outstanding U.S.$350,000,000 8.75% Loan Participation Notes due 2022 issued by Bonitron Designated Activity Company
Date: 28.02.2020
Bonitron Designated Activity Company (the 'Issuer') announces today that, Eurotorg LLC ('Eurotorg'), the Borrower under the U.S.$350,000,000.00 8.75 per cent. Loan Participation Notes due 2022 (the 'Notes') issued by Bonitron, has purchased the Notes as set forth in the table below:
Notes: 2 000
Date of purchase: 28.02.2020
Principal amount of the Notes purchased: U.S.$ 2,000,000.00
Eurotorg intends to hold the purchased Notes in treasury.
The principal amount of the Notes outstanding after the above purchase is U.S.$ 340,361,000.00.
Since 21.02.2020, Eurotorg has purchased the U.S.$ 2,000,000.00 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes.
This announcement may contain inside information as defined in Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') and is disclosed in accordance with the Issuer's obligations under Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulations.
