London Stock Exchange : Announcement on each Trading Day

Announcement on each Trading Day

Purchase of the outstanding U.S.$350,000,000 8.75% Loan Participation Notes due 2022 issued by Bonitron Designated Activity Company

Date: 28.02.2020

Bonitron Designated Activity Company (the 'Issuer') announces today that, Eurotorg LLC ('Eurotorg'), the Borrower under the U.S.$350,000,000.00 8.75 per cent. Loan Participation Notes due 2022 (the 'Notes') issued by Bonitron, has purchased the Notes as set forth in the table below:

Notes: 2 000

Date of purchase: 28.02.2020

Principal amount of the Notes purchased: U.S.$ 2,000,000.00

Eurotorg intends to hold the purchased Notes in treasury.

The principal amount of the Notes outstanding after the above purchase is U.S.$ 340,361,000.00.

Since 21.02.2020, Eurotorg has purchased the U.S.$ 2,000,000.00 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes.

This announcement may contain inside information as defined in Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') and is disclosed in accordance with the Issuer's obligations under Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulations.

For further information please contact:

EM (public relations advisor to Eurotorg)

Denis Denisov denisov@em-comms.com +7 985 410 3544 Peter Morley morley@em-comms.com +44 7927 186 645



Tom Blackwell blackwell@em-comms.com +7 919 102 9064 Maria Levitov levitov@em-comms.com +44 7553 092 429

Eurotorg LLC

Andrei Matsiavin

MatyavinA@eurotorg.by

+375 44 5006545

