London Stock Exchange : Announcement on each Trading Day

03/13/2020 | 11:50am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Bonitron DAC - IRSH
Announcement on each Trading Day
Released 15:44 13-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 1559G
Bonitron DAC
13 March 2020

Announcement on each Trading Day

Purchase of the outstanding U.S.$350,000,000 8.75% Loan Participation Notes due 2022 issued by Bonitron Designated Activity Company

Date: 13.03.2020

Bonitron Designated Activity Company (the 'Issuer') announces today that, Eurotorg LLC ('Eurotorg'), the Borrower under the U.S.$350,000,000.00 8.75 per cent. Loan Participation Notes due 2022 (the 'Notes') issued by Bonitron, has purchased the Notes as set forth in the table below:

Notes: 1 000

Date of purchase: 13.03.2020

Principal amount of the Notes purchased: U.S.$ 1,000,000.00

Eurotorg intends to hold the purchased Notes in treasury.

The principal amount of the Notes outstanding after the above purchase is U.S.$ 340,361,000.00.

Since 04.03.2020, Eurotorg has purchased the U.S.$ 8,700,000.00 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes.

This announcement may contain inside information as defined in Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') and is disclosed in accordance with the Issuer's obligations under Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulations.

For further information please contact:

EM (public relations advisor to Eurotorg)

Denis Denisov

denisov@em-comms.com

+7 985 410 3544

Peter Morley

morley@em-comms.com

+44 7927 186 645

Tom Blackwell

blackwell@em-comms.com

+7 919 102 9064

Maria Levitov

levitov@em-comms.com

+44 7553 092 429

Eurotorg LLC

Andrei Matsiavin

MatyavinA@eurotorg.by

+375 44 5006545

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom.
END
ISEFLFSEVLIVLII
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Announcement on each Trading Day - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
