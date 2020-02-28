London Stock Exchange : Annual Report and Accounts

RNS ANNOUNCEMENT

iShares II - Publication of Accounts

28 February 2020

iShares II has submitted its Accounts for the period ended 31st October 2019 to the National Storage Mechanism as required by the FCA Rules.

An electronic copy of the Annual Report and Accounts is available for inspection at

download from the iShares website http://www.ishares.com and available to

FURTHER INFORMATION

Should you have any queries, please do not hesitate to contact:

iShares - General Enquiries +44 845 357 7000

J&E Davy (Sponsor)

Fergal Meegan / Brian Garrahy+353 1 6796363