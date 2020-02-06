Log in
London Stock Exchange : Article 8

02/06/2020 | 09:43am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Citigroup Global Markets Fdg Lux - IRSH
Article 8
Released 14:38 06-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2454C
Citigroup Global Markets Fdg Lux
06 February 2020

31 January 2020

NOTICE

pursuant to the Final Terms dated 28 January 2020 (the Final Terms)

relating to

Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg S.C.A.

Issue of up to 5,000 Best Express Certificates Based Upon the SWISS RE AGdue 2030

Series CGMFL11314

Guaranteed by Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Under the Citi U.S.$60,000,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme

(Series Number: CGMFL11314, ISIN:XS1273323391)

The Issuer hereby provides notice in accordance with the Final Terms that:

(a) the final Aggregate Principal Amount of the Certificates to be issued on 6 February 2020 will be CHF 500,000 (500 Units); and

(b) the title of the Certificates is now 'Issue of 500 Best Express Certificates Based Upon the SWISS RE AG due 2030'.

Capitalised terms used but not defined herein shall be as defined in the Final Terms.

This Notice and the Final Terms shall be read and construed together as one document.

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEEALAKEDKEEFA
Article 8 - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 14:42:09 UTC
