London Stock Exchange : Article 8

31 January 2020

NOTICE

pursuant to the Final Terms dated 28 January 2020 (the Final Terms)

relating to

Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg S.C.A.

Issue of up to 5,000 Best Express Certificates Based Upon the SWISS RE AGdue 2030

Series CGMFL11314

Guaranteed by Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Under the Citi U.S.$60,000,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme

(Series Number: CGMFL11314, ISIN:XS1273323391)

The Issuer hereby provides notice in accordance with the Final Terms that:

(a) the final Aggregate Principal Amount of the Certificates to be issued on 6 February 2020 will be CHF 500,000 (500 Units); and

(b) the title of the Certificates is now 'Issue of 500 Best Express Certificates Based Upon the SWISS RE AG due 2030'.

Capitalised terms used but not defined herein shall be as defined in the Final Terms.

This Notice and the Final Terms shall be read and construed together as one document.

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.