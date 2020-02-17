Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Article 8

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 11:47am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Danske Bank A/S - IRSH
Article 8
Released 16:43 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2620D
Danske Bank A/S
17 February 2020

12 FEBRUARY 2020

ARTICLE 8 NOTICE

Danske Bank A/S (the 'Issuer')

Issue of EUR 1,255,000.00 Equity-Linked

Redemption Notes CR000986 (the 'Notes') under the

EUR 5,000,000,000 Structured Note Programme

(Series Number: CR000986, ISIN: FI4000414909)

Terms used herein shall be as defined in the Final Terms dated 15 January 2020 (the 'Final Terms') relating to the offer of the Notes and the base prospectus dated 18 June 2019 with the supplemental Base Prospectuses from time to time, which together constitute a base prospectus (the 'Base Prospectus').

The Issuer hereby provides notice in accordance with the Final Terms that:

(a) the Final Aggregate Principal Amount of the Notes to be issued on 17 February 2020 will be EUR 1,255,000.00; and

(b) The Specified Rate for Barrier Interval Number 1 shall be 4.00 per cent

This Notice and the Final terms shall be read and construed together as one document.

Danske Bank A/S

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEFLFSRFIIDLII
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Article 8 - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 16:46:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:17pNASDAQ : Reginn hf. - Aðalfundur Regins hf. verður haldinn 11. mars 2020
PU
12:16pPREMIER MITON GROUP PLC : - Form 8.3 - Northgate plc
PR
12:15p9/15 AVENUE MATIGNON : Gecina Signs Two Leases for a Total of 1,000 sq.m at 900/sq.m
BU
12:15pPAULIC MEUNERIE : Informations complémentaires concernant l'exercice de l'option de surallocation dans le cadre de l'introduction en Bourse de Paulic Meunerie.
GL
12:13pBombardier Announces its Strategic Decision to Focus on Business Aviation and its Intent to Accelerate Deleveraging through Sale of Transportation Division to Alstom
AQ
12:12pCR NO 6/2020 ON 17.02.2020 14 : 52 Resignation of the President of the Management Board from applying for election in the next term
PU
12:12pRTW INVESTMENTS LP : Announcement of Share Issuance
PU
12:12pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Share buyback 17-02-2020
PU
12:12pUniting business to respond to COVID-19 outbreak
PU
12:12p2020 SDG Pioneers programme launches national application period
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Director Resignation
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Denies Legal Proceedings Against FT Have Been Suspended
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Delays Reopening of Chinese Plants
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Q4 Transcript
5Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group