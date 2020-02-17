London Stock Exchange : Article 8

12 FEBRUARY 2020

ARTICLE 8 NOTICE

Danske Bank A/S (the 'Issuer')

Issue of EUR 1,255,000.00 Equity-Linked

Redemption Notes CR000986 (the 'Notes') under the

EUR 5,000,000,000 Structured Note Programme

(Series Number: CR000986, ISIN: FI4000414909)

Terms used herein shall be as defined in the Final Terms dated 15 January 2020 (the 'Final Terms') relating to the offer of the Notes and the base prospectus dated 18 June 2019 with the supplemental Base Prospectuses from time to time, which together constitute a base prospectus (the 'Base Prospectus').

The Issuer hereby provides notice in accordance with the Final Terms that:

(a) the Final Aggregate Principal Amount of the Notes to be issued on 17 February 2020 will be EUR 1,255,000.00; and

(b) The Specified Rate for Barrier Interval Number 1 shall be 4.00 per cent

This Notice and the Final terms shall be read and construed together as one document.

Danske Bank A/S

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.