Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Bottomline/EPG Phase 2 provisional findings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 06:05am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
-
Bottomline/EPG Phase 2 provisional findings
Released 11:00 18-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3440D
Competition and Markets Authority
18 February 2020

Payment software deal does not raise competition concerns

Payments company Bottomline's purchase of Experian Payments Gateway does not raise competition concerns, an in-depth CMA investigation has provisionally found.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been investigating Bottomline Technology's completed purchase of the Experian Payments Gateway (EPG) business from Experian Limited.

Bottomline and EPG provide payments software used by businesses to submit direct debits, make payroll payments and pay suppliers. This software allows customers of Bottomline and EPG to make payments via the Bacs and Faster Payments Direct Corporate Access systems.

After completing its initial Phase 1 investigation, the CMA was concerned that the merger may reduce competition and the merged company may increase prices, reduce product availability, or reduce its investment in innovation.

However, following further in-depth analysis carried out as part of a Phase 2 investigation led by an independent group of panel members, the CMA has now provisionally found that the merger is not likely to raise competition concerns. This is largely because the CMA has found that EPG was no longer a strong force in the market and that, following the deal, there remain enough alternative providers competing with Bottomline for customers.

The CMA also looked in more detail at the possibility that, under alternative ownership, EPG would have become a more active competitor than it was before the merger but provisionally determined that this was not the case.

The CMA now seeks views on these findings by 10 March 2020 and will assess all evidence provided before making a final decision.

The statutory deadline for the CMA's final report is 5 April 2020.

For more information, visit the Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc / Experian Limited merger inquiry case page.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MERSFEFSAESSEFE
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Bottomline/EPG Phase 2 provisional findings - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 11:04:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:30aCRAFT BREW ALLIANCE : SEC Filing - DEFA14A
PU
06:30aSOPHOS : UBS AG (EPT) - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sophos Group plc
PU
06:30aSOPHOS : UBS AG (EPT) - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Sophos Group plc Replacement
PU
06:30aFIRST TIME IN AUSTRIA : BAWAG P.S.K. launches capital protection for fund savings plan
PU
06:30aCRAFT BREW ALLIANCE : Defa14a
PU
06:30aKKR : Annual report which provides a comprehensive overview of the company for the past year
PU
06:30aMoscow Exchange trading schedule for 2020 holidays
PU
06:30aAVIVAGEN : Finalizes Distribution Agreement with INPHILCO in the Philippines
PU
06:29aWALMART INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:29aCORNING INCORPORATED : INC /NY Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
2INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
3NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
4BMW AG : EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 7.4% IN JANUARY: ACEA
5RENAULT : French finance minister warns Renault against job cuts, factory closures

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group