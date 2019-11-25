London Stock Exchange : C80 Group has announced the purchase of YDBC

C80 Group has announced the purchase of Leyburn-based Yorkshire Dales Building Consultancy Ltd (YDBC).

(PRESSAT) Launched in 2007, YDBC was formerly owned and managed by its founder, Gerard Marsh who has over 40 years of experience as a Building Control Surveyor. The company has an outstanding track record in Building Control assessment in both the commercial and residential sectors and undertakes an average of 600 building inspections per year.

YDBC Ltd was seen as the perfect acquisition for C80 Group because of its geographical location and the complimentary services that C80 Solutions currently offers. Both have been operational for over 10 years and have experienced strong organic growth in what is a highly specialised industry.

Mark Heptonstall, Managing Director and founder of the C80 Group was pleased that the deal had been completed before the end of the calendar year, putting the company in a position to relaunch YDBC's services immediately. Regarding the acquisition, he announced, 'C80 Solutions delivers the full range of energy assessment, building compliance, consultancy, and testing services. Over the last 10 years, we have built a team of highly skilled consultants and have carefully laid the foundations for our expansion. This new acquisition will allow us to deliver not just a broader portfolio of services, but also greater value to our clients. Customers will now have the support of our experienced and qualified staff to guide them through both the building compliance and the building regulation process'.

Operating as a sister company to C80 Solutions, YDBC's offices in Leyburn will be retained and a new region will be opened straight away from C80 Group's head office in Horsforth, Leeds. It will continue to serve the existing areas of Yorkshire and the North East, with a staged plan for expansion over the next 5 years. Gerard Marsh will stay on as director and principal surveyor. All current staff will be retained as part of the acquisition.

