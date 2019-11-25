Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : C80 Group has announced the purchase of YDBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 12:33pm EST
RNS Reach Story
Go to market news section
-
C80 Group has announced the purchase of YDBC
Released 17:28 25-Nov-2019



RNS Number : 5994U
C80 Group
25 November 2019

C80 Group has announced the purchase of Leyburn-based Yorkshire Dales Building Consultancy Ltd (YDBC).

(PRESSAT) Launched in 2007, YDBC was formerly owned and managed by its founder, Gerard Marsh who has over 40 years of experience as a Building Control Surveyor. The company has an outstanding track record in Building Control assessment in both the commercial and residential sectors and undertakes an average of 600 building inspections per year.

YDBC Ltd was seen as the perfect acquisition for C80 Group because of its geographical location and the complimentary services that C80 Solutions currently offers. Both have been operational for over 10 years and have experienced strong organic growth in what is a highly specialised industry.

Mark Heptonstall, Managing Director and founder of the C80 Group was pleased that the deal had been completed before the end of the calendar year, putting the company in a position to relaunch YDBC's services immediately. Regarding the acquisition, he announced, 'C80 Solutions delivers the full range of energy assessment, building compliance, consultancy, and testing services. Over the last 10 years, we have built a team of highly skilled consultants and have carefully laid the foundations for our expansion. This new acquisition will allow us to deliver not just a broader portfolio of services, but also greater value to our clients. Customers will now have the support of our experienced and qualified staff to guide them through both the building compliance and the building regulation process'.

Operating as a sister company to C80 Solutions, YDBC's offices in Leyburn will be retained and a new region will be opened straight away from C80 Group's head office in Horsforth, Leeds. It will continue to serve the existing areas of Yorkshire and the North East, with a staged plan for expansion over the next 5 years. Gerard Marsh will stay on as director and principal surveyor. All current staff will be retained as part of the acquisition.

Media Contact:

0113 258 8445 katherine@c80solutions.co.uk https://www.c80solutions.co.uk/

Distributed via https://pressat.co.uk/


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRAFEIFWIFUSEFF
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



C80 Group has announced the purchase of YDBC - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 17:32:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:03pNORDSON : Advanced Technology K.K. Japan Moves to New Office and Demonstration Center
PU
01:03pHALF-YEAR 2019/2020 RESULTS - EBITDA RATE : 20%
PU
01:03pInfiniti's Product Segmentation Analysis Helped a Cosmetic Packaging Company to Focus Marketing Efforts on the Most Promising Customer Segments | Read the Complete Success Story to Know How
BU
01:02pInfiniti's Trend Analysis Solution to Enhance Profit Margins by 22% for a Fast Food Company | Read the Complete Success Story for Comprehensive Insights
BU
01:02pCroatian Premium Wine Taking Online Orders for Delivery to 16 States
BU
01:01pBWR EXPLORATION INC : . Congratulates Government of Manitoba and Manto Sipi Cree Nation
AQ
01:01pFIVE9 : Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One Interview with Five9 CEO - There is clear ROI to automate a part of the customer service process with artificial intelligence and for Five9 and the potential is huge
AQ
01:01pCLEARLIGHT PARTNERS : Invests in Handel's Ice Cream
BU
01:01pCIGNA : and the Cigna : Foundation Help Improve Health and Well-being of Unpaid Family Caregivers in Massachusetts
BU
01:01pForeside Announces Agreement to Acquire Fund Distributor Quasar Distributors, LLC
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks - report
2No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
3Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
4China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group