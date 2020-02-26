London Stock Exchange : CP Funding 1 Plc Company Announcement

Official Announcement

CP Funding 1 Plc company announcement

CP Funding 1 Plc is pleased to announce that the below Series of short-term Notes were admitted to trading to the Nasdaq Baltic First North market by Nasdaq Tallinn as of 25 February 2020:

CP Funding 1 Plc 2020-S8 ISIN - GB00BL71HP64 Zero Coupon Due 2020 (the 'Notes')

The first trading day of CP Funding 1 Plc Notes is Tuesday, March 3, 2020 or on a date close to it

CP Funding offers a UCITs eligible cash management product which provides market leading returns. Maturity matching investments in supply chain finance are insured for loss by global insurers rated A- or higher.

Available now for investment, the listed Notes offer attractive returns at very low risk. The Notes are settled via Clearsteam, CREST or Euroclear and are available for a minimum investment of 125,000 EUR.

Notes to editors

Bedford Row Capital Advisers (BRCA) acted as lead manager for

CP Funding 1 Plc .

About Bedford Row Capital Advisers Ltd

Bedford Row Capital Advisers is a specialist lead manager for asset-backed securities.

info@bedfordrowcapital.com

www.bedfordrowcapital.com

About CP Funding 1 Plc

CP Funding 1 Plc offers unique investment opportunities to institutional investors.

info@cpfunding1.com

www.cpfunding1.com