Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : CP Funding 1 Plc Company Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 10:58am EST
RNS Reach Story
Go to market news section
-
CP Funding 1 Plc Company Announcement
Released 15:38 26-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2445E
CP Funding 1 PLC
26 February 2020

Official Announcement

CP Funding 1 Plc company announcement

CP Funding 1 Plc is pleased to announce that the below Series of short-term Notes were admitted to trading to the Nasdaq Baltic First North market by Nasdaq Tallinn as of 25 February 2020:

CP Funding 1 Plc 2020-S8 ISIN - GB00BL71HP64 Zero Coupon Due 2020 (the 'Notes')

The first trading day of CP Funding 1 Plc Notes is Tuesday, March 3, 2020 or on a date close to it

CP Funding offers a UCITs eligible cash management product which provides market leading returns. Maturity matching investments in supply chain finance are insured for loss by global insurers rated A- or higher.

Available now for investment, the listed Notes offer attractive returns at very low risk. The Notes are settled via Clearsteam, CREST or Euroclear and are available for a minimum investment of 125,000 EUR.

Notes to editors

Bedford Row Capital Advisers (BRCA) acted as lead manager for CP Funding 1 Plc.

About Bedford Row Capital Advisers Ltd

Bedford Row Capital Advisers is a specialist lead manager for asset-backed securities.

info@bedfordrowcapital.com

www.bedfordrowcapital.com

About CP Funding 1 Plc

CP Funding 1 Plc offers unique investment opportunities to institutional investors.

info@cpfunding1.com

www.cpfunding1.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRAFLFVEFEIRFII
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



CP Funding 1 Plc Company Announcement - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 15:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:12aPAXMAN PUBL : publishes newsletter with CEO Richard answering shareholders' questions on the company's year-end report
AQ
11:12aMORNINGSTAR, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:12aPUMA EXPLORATION : Provides Update on Murray Brook
AQ
11:11aASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:11aGLOBALSTAR, INC. : Earnings Call Release Notice
BU
11:11aMCEWEN MINING : Q4 and Year-End 2019 Results Conference Call
AQ
11:11aSUMMIT PARTNERS : Announces Global Promotions
BU
11:10aGRAND CITY PROPERTIES S A : notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
EQ
11:10aBRIDGESTONE : Partnering with Diverse Roster of Over 75 Athletes on Road to Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020
AQ
11:10aTESLA : Gkn automotive winter testing its latest modular edrive technology as sales on track to grow 141% in 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. crude drops below $50 as virus spreads in Middle East and Europe
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
3MASTERCARD : Mastercard Names Its Next Chief -- WSJ
4DANONE : DANONE : 2019 Profit Fell; Issues 2020 Guidance
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Profit rise lifts Peugeot shares ahead of Fiat merger

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group