London Stock Exchange : Cancellation - EI GROUP PLC
03/12/2020 | 04:05am EDT
London Stock Exchange Notice
12 March 2020
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - XLON
12/03/2020 - 08:00
At the request of the company the following securities have been cancelled from admission to trading on London Stock Exchange with effect from the time and date of this notice.
EI GROUP PLC
2138004TQBE43SK9FT76
6.375% SECURED BONDS DUE 15/02/2022 FULLY PAID (REPRESENTED BY BONDS TO BEARER OF GBP100,000 EACH AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF GBP1,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF UP TO AND INCLUDING GBP199,000)
(BD8BW87)(XS1514717732)
EI GROUP PLC/VARBD FM WC
6.375% SECURED BONDS DUE 26/09/2031; FULLY PAID; (REPRESENTED BY BONDS TO BEARER OF GBP1,000, GBP10,000 & GBP100,000 EACH)
(3132784)(XS0143315140)
EI GROUP PLC/6.375 MBS 20310926
6.00% SECURED BONDS DUE 06/10/2023 FULLY PAID (REPRESENTED BY BONDS TO BEARER OF GBP100,000 EACH AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF GBP1,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF UP TO AND INCLUDING GBP199,000)
(BRF0RJ1)(XS1112725814)
EI GROUP PLC/VARBD FM WC
6.875% SECURED BONDS DUE 15/02/2021, FULLY PAID, (REPRESENTED BY BONDS TO BEARER OF GBP10,000 & GBP100,000 EACH)
(3018549)(XS0124512533)
EI GROUP PLC/6.875 MBS 20210215
6.875% SECURED BONDS DUE 09/05/2025; FULLY PAID; (REPRESENTED BY BONDS TO BEARER OF GBP10,000 & GBP100,000 EACH)
(0600262)(XS0110730347)
EI GROUP PLC/VARBD FM WC
END
