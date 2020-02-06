London Stock Exchange : Cancellation - Experian Finance PLC

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - XLON
06/02/2020 - 08:00
Due to a redemption the following securities have been cancelled from admission to trading on London Stock Exchange with effect from the time and date of this notice.
EXPERIAN FINANCE PLC
635400RKRK5EGXSPC782
4.75% Guaranteed Notes due 04/02/2020, fully paid, (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR50,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR99,000)
(B3LLZT6)(XS0482908091)
EXPERIAN FIN. P/4.75 MTN 20200204
If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Operations at the London Stock Exchange on 020 7797 4310.
