London Stock Exchange : Cancellation - Experian Finance PLC

02/06/2020 | 03:07am EST
Regulatory Story
-
Cancellation - Experian Finance PLC
Released 08:00 06-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1018C
London Stock Exchange Notice
06 February 2020

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - XLON

06/02/2020 - 08:00

Due to a redemption the following securities have been cancelled from admission to trading on London Stock Exchange with effect from the time and date of this notice.

EXPERIAN FINANCE PLC

635400RKRK5EGXSPC782

4.75% Guaranteed Notes due 04/02/2020, fully paid, (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR50,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR99,000)

(B3LLZT6)(XS0482908091)

EXPERIAN FIN. P/4.75 MTN 20200204

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Operations at the London Stock Exchange on 020 7797 4310.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
SENKKPBKPBKDOBK
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Cancellation - Experian Finance PLC - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 08:06:05 UTC
