London Stock Exchange : Cancellation - Experian Finance PLC

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - XLON

06/02/2020 - 08:00

Due to a redemption the following securities have been cancelled from admission to trading on London Stock Exchange with effect from the time and date of this notice.

EXPERIAN FINANCE PLC 635400RKRK5EGXSPC782 4.75% Guaranteed Notes due 04/02/2020, fully paid, (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR50,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR99,000) (B3LLZT6)(XS0482908091) EXPERIAN FIN. P/4.75 MTN 20200204

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Operations at the London Stock Exchange on 020 7797 4310.