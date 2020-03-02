London Stock Exchange : Cancellation - Just Eat plc

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - XLON

02/03/2020 - 08:00

At the request of the company the following securities have been cancelled from admission to trading on London Stock Exchange with effect from the time and date of this notice.

JUST EAT PLC 213800DZ8PDXRQBBBM02 ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH, FULLY PAID (BKX5CN8)(GB00BKX5CN86) JUST EAT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Operations at the London Stock Exchange on 020 7797 4310.