London Stock Exchange : Cancellation - Just Eat plc

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - XLON
02/03/2020 - 08:00
At the request of the company the following securities have been cancelled from admission to trading on London Stock Exchange with effect from the time and date of this notice.
|
JUST EAT PLC
|
213800DZ8PDXRQBBBM02
|
ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH, FULLY PAID
|
(BKX5CN8)(GB00BKX5CN86)
|
JUST EAT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01
If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Operations at the London Stock Exchange on 020 7797 4310.