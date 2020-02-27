|
London Stock Exchange : Cancellation - PARAGON MORTGAGES (NO.9) PLC
02/27/2020 | 03:06am EST
RNS Number : 2444E
London Stock Exchange Notice
27 February 2020
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - XLON
27/02/2020 - 08:00
At the request of the company the following securities have been cancelled from admission to trading on London Stock Exchange with effect from the time and date of this notice.
PARAGON MORTGAGES (NO.9) PLC
Q5JYRXID35SOK0PJ6Q13
Class Ca Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2041, fully paid, (Registered in denominations of GBP50,000 each and integral multiples thereof)
(B0DW080)(XS0224731074)
FISN NOT AVAILABLE
Class Ac Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2041, fully paid, (Registered in denominations of USD100,000 each and integral multiples thereof), Rule 144A
(B0DW068)(US69912RAA05)
FISN NOT AVAILABLE
Class Ac Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2041, fully paid, (Registered in denominations of USD100,000 each and integral multiples thereof), Regulation S
(B0DVZR1)(XS0224848852)
FISN NOT AVAILABLE
Class Ab Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2041, fully paid, (Registered in denominations of EUR50,000 each and integral multiples thereof)
(B0DVYN0)(XS0224728286)
FISN NOT AVAILABLE
Class Aa Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2041, fully paid, (Registered in denominations of GBP50,000 each and integral multiples thereof)
(B0DVWV4)(XS0224725423)
FISN NOT AVAILABLE
Class Ba Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2041, fully paid, (Registered in denominations of GBP50,000 each and integral multiples thereof)
(B0DW079)(XS0224729334)
FISN NOT AVAILABLE
CLASS BB MTG BACKD FRN 15/05/41
(B0DK954)(XS0224730779)
FISN NOT AVAILABLE
Class Cb Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2041, fully paid, (Registered in denominations of EUR50,000 each and integral multiples thereof)
(B0DKFN4)(XS0224731231)
FISN NOT AVAILABLE
If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Operations at the London Stock Exchange on 020 7797 4310.
If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Operations at the London Stock Exchange on 020 7797 4310.
