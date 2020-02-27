London Stock Exchange : Cancellation - PARAGON MORTGAGES (NO.9) PLC

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - XLON

27/02/2020 - 08:00

At the request of the company the following securities have been cancelled from admission to trading on London Stock Exchange with effect from the time and date of this notice.

PARAGON MORTGAGES (NO.9) PLC Q5JYRXID35SOK0PJ6Q13 Class Ca Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2041, fully paid, (Registered in denominations of GBP50,000 each and integral multiples thereof) (B0DW080)(XS0224731074) FISN NOT AVAILABLE Class Ac Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2041, fully paid, (Registered in denominations of USD100,000 each and integral multiples thereof), Rule 144A (B0DW068)(US69912RAA05) FISN NOT AVAILABLE Class Ac Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2041, fully paid, (Registered in denominations of USD100,000 each and integral multiples thereof), Regulation S (B0DVZR1)(XS0224848852) FISN NOT AVAILABLE Class Ab Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2041, fully paid, (Registered in denominations of EUR50,000 each and integral multiples thereof) (B0DVYN0)(XS0224728286) FISN NOT AVAILABLE Class Aa Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2041, fully paid, (Registered in denominations of GBP50,000 each and integral multiples thereof) (B0DVWV4)(XS0224725423) FISN NOT AVAILABLE Class Ba Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2041, fully paid, (Registered in denominations of GBP50,000 each and integral multiples thereof) (B0DW079)(XS0224729334) FISN NOT AVAILABLE CLASS BB MTG BACKD FRN 15/05/41 (B0DK954)(XS0224730779) FISN NOT AVAILABLE Class Cb Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2041, fully paid, (Registered in denominations of EUR50,000 each and integral multiples thereof) (B0DKFN4)(XS0224731231) FISN NOT AVAILABLE

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Operations at the London Stock Exchange on 020 7797 4310.