London Stock Exchange : Cancellation - Sirius Minerals Plc

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - XLON

17/03/2020 - 08:00

At the request of the company the following securities have been cancelled from admission to trading on London Stock Exchange with effect from the time and date of this notice.

SIRIUS MINERALS PLC 2138004ATVA9GVUAGA82 ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.25P EACH, FULLY PAID (B0DG3H2)(GB00B0DG3H29) SIRIUS MIN/PAR VTG FPD 0.0025

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Operations at the London Stock Exchange on 020 7797 4310.