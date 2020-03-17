London Stock Exchange : Cancellation - Sirius Minerals Plc

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - XLON
17/03/2020 - 08:00
At the request of the company the following securities have been cancelled from admission to trading on London Stock Exchange with effect from the time and date of this notice.
|
SIRIUS MINERALS PLC
|
2138004ATVA9GVUAGA82
|
ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.25P EACH, FULLY PAID
|
(B0DG3H2)(GB00B0DG3H29)
|
SIRIUS MIN/PAR VTG FPD 0.0025
If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Operations at the London Stock Exchange on 020 7797 4310.