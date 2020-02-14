London Stock Exchange : Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc - Annual Financial Report

|
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc - Annual Financial Report
Released 06:00 14-Feb-2020
|
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's IFRS financial statements and Board of Directors' report for 2019 have been published.
Stock Exchange Release
14.2.2020 at 8 am (CET +1)
The IFRS financial statements and Board of Directors' report for 2019 have been published. The materials are attached to this release and available in English and Finnish at www.saastopankki.fi.
Further information:
Kai Brander, Managing Director
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc
+358 50 384 8220
kai.brander@saastopankki.fi
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc is part of the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and operates as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks' role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, issue payment cards, and provide payment transfer and account operator services.
