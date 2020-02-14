London Stock Exchange : Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc - Annual Financial Report

Log in
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc - Annual Financial Report

02/14/2020 | 01:09am EST
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc - IRSH
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc - Annual Financial Report
Released 06:00 14-Feb-2020

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc - Annual Financial Report

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc - Annual Financial Report

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's IFRS financial statements and Board of Directors' report for 2019 have been published.

Stock Exchange Release
14.2.2020 at 8 am (CET +1)


The IFRS financial statements and Board of Directors' report for 2019 have been published. The materials are attached to this release and available in English and Finnish at www.saastopankki.fi.

Further information:

Kai Brander, Managing Director
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc
+358 50 384 8220
﻿kai.brander@saastopankki.fi

﻿Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc is part of the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and operates as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks' role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, issue payment cards, and provide payment transfer and account operator services.

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc - Annual Financial Report - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 06:08:00 UTC
