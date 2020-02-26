London Stock Exchange : Change of Depositary

EURONEXT DUBLIN ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release 26 February 2020

ACL Global Fund (the 'Fund')

a sub-fund of ACL FUnd sicav plc (the 'Company')

Re: Change of Depositary

The Board of Directors of the Company wish to announce that Sparkasse Bank Malta p.l.c. (the 'Depositary') has been appointed in place of Bank of Valletta p.l.c.as The Company's depositary and banker.

The Depositary is a public limited company registered under the laws of Malta, with registration number C27152 and registered office at 101 Townsquare, Ix-Xatt Ta' Qui-Si-Sana, Sliema SLM 3112, Malta.

The Depositary is fully owned by Anteilsverwaltungssparkasse Schwaz ('AVS'), a corporate entity established in Austria, governed by the Austrian Savings Bank Act, whose activities consist in holding and managing its assets, mainly its participation in: (i) Sparkasse Schwaz AG, a savings bank established in Austria which is a member of the Austrian savings banks forming part of the Erste Group, and (ii) Sparkasse Bank Malta p.l.c. through the financial holding company Sparkasse (Holdings) Malta Limited.

The Depositary is licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority (the 'MFSA') to carry out the business of banking as a credit institution in terms of the Banking Act (Chapter 371 of the Laws of Malta), and to provide investment services and act as custodian for collective investment schemes under the Investment Services Act (Chapter 370 of the Laws of Malta). The Depositary provides safekeeping and related services to various other funds and entities in various jurisdictions, and is actively involved in the provision of a comprehensive range of financial services in and from Malta.

The Depositary has been appointed to act as depositary pursuant to a depositary agreement dated 18 February 2020 between the Company, Abbey Capital Limited (the 'Investment Manager') and the Depositary, in respect of each sub-fund of the Company (the 'Depositary Agreement'). The Depositary will perform its depositary functions in accordance with the Depositary Agreement, which includes provisions reflecting the relevant depositary requirements under the AIFMD, as transposed into Maltese law.

The Company and the Investment Manager are required to ensure that all assets of the Fund are entrusted to the Depositary for safekeeping, and the Depositary has accepted to perform the safekeeping function in respect of all the Fund's assets, in accordance with the Depositary Agreement. The Company and the Investment Manager have agreed with the Depositary not to invest in or hold any types of financial instruments and other assets that are not listed in the relevant Annexes to the Depositary Agreement.

Cash will be held by the Depositary as banker.

The Depositary is liable to the Company, in respect of the Fund, for the loss of financial instruments held in custody by the custodian or a third party to whom the custody of financial instruments held in custody has been delegated. In the case of such a loss of a financial instrument held in custody, the Depositary is required to return a financial instrument of identical type or the corresponding amount to the Company, in respect of the Fund, without undue delay. The Depositary will not be liable, however, if it can prove that the loss has arisen as a result of an external event beyond its reasonable control, the consequences of which would have been unavoidable despite all reasonable efforts to the contrary.

Furthermore, the Depositary is liable to the Company, in respect of the Fund, for other losses (i.e. other than the loss of financial instruments held in custody, as mentioned above), suffered by it as a result of the Depositary's negligent or intentional failure to properly fulfil its obligations pursuant to the relevant provisions of the Investment Services Act, the Investment Services Act (Custodians of Collective Investment Schemes) Regulations (S.L. 370.32) and Investment Services Rules for Investment Services Providers issued by the MFSA, as applicable to the Depositary.

The Depositary Agreement contains provisions whereby the Company agrees to indemnify the Depositary (out of the assets of the Fund) for actions, proceedings, claims, loss or damages, costs, demands and expenses (including legal and professional expenses) which may be brought against, suffered or incurred by the Depositary in relation to the performance of the Depositary's services, duties and functions, and the insolvency, acts or omissions of the Company, Investment Manager or any other service provider, delegate or third party, except where and to the extent that the Depositary is liable for the same in terms of the Depositary Agreement.

The Depositary Agreement may be terminated by the Depositary or by Company and the Investment Manager, by giving at least three (3) months' notice, and on certain other grounds set out in the Depositary Agreement.

The Depositary is not responsible for the valuation of the assets of the Sub-Fund, the calculation of the net asset value of the Sub-Fund or any of its shares, the calculation or verification of any fees or expenses payable to the Directors, the Investment Manager, the Administrator or any other service provider, or the marketing or distribution of the shares.

The fees payable by the Fund to the Depositary shall be 4 bps of the Net Asset Value of the Fund up to a Net Asset Value of EUR 250 million (subject to a minimum fee of EUR 15,000 per annum), and 3.5bps of the Net Asset Value of the Fund of Net Asset Value over USD120million up to USD200 million and 2bps of the Net Asset Value of the Sub-Fund over EUR 250million (subject to a minimum fee of €100,000 per annum).

Enquiries: Abbey Capital Limited Richard Whelehan Tel: +353 1 828 0424 McCann FitzGerald Listing Services Limited Tony Spratt Tel: + 353 1 607 1367

