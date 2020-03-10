Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Change of Director for ultimate parent company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 11:09am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Change of Director for ultimate parent company
Released 15:04 10-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 6536F
Moyle Interconnector (Financing)PLC
10 March 2020

Moyle Interconnector (Financing) PLC

Mutual Energy appoints Ceri Richards as Non-Executive Director

Moyle Interconnector (Financing) plc wishes to announce a change to the Board of its ultimate parent company, Mutual Energy Limited.

Following an open public competition to recruit a new board member, leading Northern Ireland energy asset owner and operator, Mutual Energy, has appointed Ceri Richards as a Non-Executive Director to its Board from March 2020.

With a career spanning over 30 years in both the public and private sectors, Ceri brings specialised industry expertise and an in-depth knowledge of corporate finance to the Mutual Energy Board. She was previously Chief Investments Officer for international engineering enterprise Laing O'Rourke in charge of the treasury function, investments and corporate finance. Prior to this, she was Managing Director of Specialised Industry Finance and Corporate Real Estate for Lloyds Bank. Ceri has also held a number of non-executive positions, notably the Board of the Regulator of Social Housing in GB, as well as senior positions for HBOS and BNP Paribas.

Congratulating Ceri on her appointment, the Chair of the Mutual Energy Board, David Gray said:

'With both her financial and specialist sectoral acumen, we are delighted to welcome Ceri to the Mutual Energy Board. Building on a highly successful career in corporate finance, Ceri is also an experienced board member, helping a range of industrial, transport and finance companies achieve excellence. I congratulate Ceri on her appointment and look forward to working with her and the other directors, to uphold the good governance and trusted status Mutual Energy is known for.'

A qualified accountant of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy, Ceri is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Scotland and a past graduate of the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Programme.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
BOABUGDXDGBDGGG
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Change of Director for ultimate parent company - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 15:08:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson
PU
11:19aPHOENIX : Publication of Suppl.Prospcts
PU
11:19aBANCO ESPANOL DE CREDITO : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities. Download PDF.
PU
11:18aIceland Foods' 'long-term greedy' founders may seek bigger stake
RE
11:18aKRYSTAL BIOTECH, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:18aWELLS FARGO MPANY : to Invest in African American Minority Depository Institutions
BU
11:17aFormer Disney, IMAX Exec Brenek Introduces MetaMedia Entertainment Network™ and Assembles Executive Team from Top Cinema, Studio and Tech Companies
PR
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aCuretis N.V. Updates on OpGen, Inc. Special Shareholders' Meeting Held on March 10, 2020
GL
11:16aCloverleaf Analytics and Streff Insurance Services Announce Partnership
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
2Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
5CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group