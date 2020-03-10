London Stock Exchange : Change of Director for ultimate parent company

Moyle Interconnector (Financing) PLC

Mutual Energy appoints Ceri Richards as Non-Executive Director

Moyle Interconnector (Financing) plc wishes to announce a change to the Board of its ultimate parent company, Mutual Energy Limited.

Following an open public competition to recruit a new board member, leading Northern Ireland energy asset owner and operator, Mutual Energy, has appointed Ceri Richards as a Non-Executive Director to its Board from March 2020.

With a career spanning over 30 years in both the public and private sectors, Ceri brings specialised industry expertise and an in-depth knowledge of corporate finance to the Mutual Energy Board. She was previously Chief Investments Officer for international engineering enterprise Laing O'Rourke in charge of the treasury function, investments and corporate finance. Prior to this, she was Managing Director of Specialised Industry Finance and Corporate Real Estate for Lloyds Bank. Ceri has also held a number of non-executive positions, notably the Board of the Regulator of Social Housing in GB, as well as senior positions for HBOS and BNP Paribas.

Congratulating Ceri on her appointment, the Chair of the Mutual Energy Board, David Gray said:

'With both her financial and specialist sectoral acumen, we are delighted to welcome Ceri to the Mutual Energy Board. Building on a highly successful career in corporate finance, Ceri is also an experienced board member, helping a range of industrial, transport and finance companies achieve excellence. I congratulate Ceri on her appointment and look forward to working with her and the other directors, to uphold the good governance and trusted status Mutual Energy is known for.'

A qualified accountant of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy, Ceri is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Scotland and a past graduate of the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Programme.